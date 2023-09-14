Flooding: Morrisville

Morrisville’s Oxbow Riverfront Park was scoured, scarred and torn up after the Lamoille River jumped its banks and overwhelmed the popular park.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

Morristown’s Oxbow Riverfront Park, heavily damaged in July flooding, is once again open to the public, and there are plans to make it a little more flood resistant.

The Morristown Selectboard this week approved planting potentially hundreds of trees along the banks of the Lamoille River in Oxbow Park, a narrow peninsula at the north end of Portland Street that over the past decade has become a popular community gathering area for soccer and Ultimate players, concerts, an active community garden and more.

