“Home and How We Make It”

Attendees of a new River Arts exhibit opening last Thursday offers a unique representation of home.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

While newspapers, televisions and computers overflow with the cold data and anecdotal experiences regarding Vermont’s expensive and inaccessible housing market, a new exhibit at River Arts in Morrisville takes a step back and asks artists and viewers alike to contemplate the very meaning of home.

“Home and How We Make It” brings together a disparate collection of artists, both professional and not, to examine the deceptively commonplace act of homemaking and its many complexities.

