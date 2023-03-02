While newspapers, televisions and computers overflow with the cold data and anecdotal experiences regarding Vermont’s expensive and inaccessible housing market, a new exhibit at River Arts in Morrisville takes a step back and asks artists and viewers alike to contemplate the very meaning of home.
“Home and How We Make It” brings together a disparate collection of artists, both professional and not, to examine the deceptively commonplace act of homemaking and its many complexities.
In the arts nonprofit’s spacious second floor gallery, the walls are lined with 30 dioramas reflecting each artist’s depiction of home, whatever that may be. The medium, more commonly found in elementary classrooms than art galleries, has a leveling effect, humbling the experienced craftsman and elevating the amateur while forcing, in the process, a dialogue another medium may not.
In “Room #2,” Patty Orgain offers up a meticulous recreation of a room in her house with “many of the comforting features” of her actual home, according to the artist description: a bed, paintings on the wall, a bottle of wine on a desk.
John Sargent, whose vibrant landscapes and house paintings hang over the dioramas, alongside Frank Woods’ paintings of empty Adirondack chairs, reaches for the conceptual in “Room #5.” A bird takes flight in a dark room before a window featuring a blazing sun, the artist’s reflection on the enhanced speed of modern time.
Local artist Michael Manke refused his boxed confines with “Room #22,” shooting roots below the diorama to literalize his daughter’s imagined world. Daniel Zeese moved in the opposite direction in “Room 12,” placing a single chair in the re-creation of his new cabin, complete with a single nail on the wall. His artist quote accompanying the piece is placed on the wall above: “Home is a place that is being built and taken apart.”
With this collection of dioramas, there’s an intentional effort from River Arts’ interim executive director Stephanie Drews-Sheldon to bring together the gallery’s regional community, an effort that goes beyond simply inviting different levels of technical skill.
“Room #13” and “Room #14” were both put together by Avalon Styles-Ashley, an outreach coordinator and advocate at Clarina Howard Nichols Center, the anti-domestic and sexual violence nonprofit. Styles-Ashley said in her artist statement that she worked to represent the nonprofit’s belief that home should be a place where people are entitled to safety.
“For our survivors, in their own words, ‘home’ means kindness, patience, light comfort, gentleness, and warmth. Hygge and dogs. Safety and love,” Styles-Ashley wrote.
Students from Peoples Academy, the Vermont Woodworking School and the Forest Hill Residential Care home all brought their own unique perspectives and skills to the exhibit.
Outside of the crowded opening last Thursday evening, an exhibit solely comprised of the dioramas could easily be drowned out in the expanse of the gallery space, but Drews-Sheldon manages to balance the lineup of rooms with larger works of painting and wood sculpture that participate in the theme without being too narrowly confined by it.
As visitors enter the upstairs gallery, they are drawn to the space’s far wall by one large painting — “Coming Home” by James Rauchman. The perspective is low to the ground, as that of an animal or a child or a crouching adult. Tender flowers sprout from a newly made bed. A paved road flows past, shimmering. The shapes of houses are present but are looming and distant. This painting effectively orders the exhibit, and the other pieces seem to emanate from it.
Downstairs, in the smaller ground level gallery, works from Pamela Wilson have been set aside on their own but complement the exhibit upstairs. Her practice of using natural dyes on woven fabric in geometric patterns results in understated, thoughtful pieces. According to the artist, they were made during the early days of the pandemic. Homebound, Wilson put her energies into a creative practice, making her work a home.
