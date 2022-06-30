Richard Bailey is running for the Vermont House of Representatives from the two-member Lamoille-2 District that includes Johnson, Hyde Park, Belvidere and Wolcott.
“I would be honored to serve the citizens of these four communities and the state of Vermont in the Vermont Legislature. As a life-long Vermonter I believe the Legislature should be focusing upon keeping Vermont affordable, not trying to change the world,” Bailey, a Republican, said in a press release announcing his run for office. “I intend to work cooperatively with Gov. Phil Scott on his stated agenda: Growing the economy, making Vermont more affordable, protecting the most vulnerable and cherishing our natural resources.”
Bailey said that Vermonters have always valued working collaboratively to accomplish common goals. “Shouldn’t the Legislature be working more closely with the governor? Why the constant grandstanding and political posturing that helps no one and accomplishes nothing?”
Bailey said he believes rural Vermont has been shortchanged lately in the Legislature.
“Why does Chittenden County get all the attention? Lamoille County seems to get ignored and treated like country bumpkins, which is wrong and unfair,” he said. “Lamoille is a county filled with hardworking individuals who love their rural culture, friendly ways and love of freedom.”
If elected Bailey said he would promote a strong rural economy.
“Keeping Vermont’s economy strong with thoughtful economic growth can be done while also maintaining our natural assets. They are a major part of the Vermont economy, and include skiing, tourism and the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.”
He said it’s not the economy or the environment, it’s both and both need be balanced.
Bailey attended Northeastern University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Recently retired, his career included working for a wide range of Vermont companies. Most included the energy field, transport services and wholesale supply companies.
He served as director on the Lamoille County Planning Commission from Hyde Park (13 years), was elected justice of the peace in both Morristown and Hyde Park and served for four years on the Hyde Park School Board of Director.
He was also appointed to the Vermont Lottery Commission, 2004 to 2011, and Vermont Transportation Board, 2015 to present.
A lifelong Vermont resident Bailey is happily married to his wife, Jan. They have lived in Hyde Park since 1994 and share their home with three rescue dogs.
Questions, comments and how you can help should be directed to Bailey at rjbaileyvthouse@mail.com.
“See you at the Morristown parade,” he said.
