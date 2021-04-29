The future can be an uncertain place, particularly for seniors looking for some stability in their twilight years.
And stability was just what’s at stake for the Sterling View Mobile Home Park. A growing trend among private equity groups across the country has seen predatory investors buying up trailer parks only to institute large rent hikes and neglect necessary infrastructure.
This was one of the issues on Paul Nesky’s mind when he joined forces with his fellow residents and formed a co-op board at the bucolic mobile home community for retirees in Hyde Park.
“What we've been seeing nationally is that there's a good turnover in this kind of business, where a mobile home park is bought and held for a couple years and resold and the prices double. You’ve got a captured audience. It's not like they can leave overnight,” Nesky, the Sterling View Cooperative Community’s board president, said.
Though the question of forming a cooperative ownership group, where each homeowner who chooses to buy a share has a vote in community decisions, had been considered by the 55-plus community for nearly a decade, now seemed to be the perfect time for the homeowners to secure a say in their future.
Earlier this month, funding was secured by the community to purchase the land and the park’s infrastructure for $3.25 million from its original owners, Kenneth and Martha Harvey.
The group, helped by the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, was provided financing by ROC USA Capital, a non-profit that has financed 90 resident-owned communities across the country in some form.
“People here in the park, we’re very fortunate to have a variety of backgrounds and just fit together like a puzzle. It was easy to work together,” Nesky said. To him, it’s important that homeowners in the park know the money they’re spending on rent each month is going back into the community.
“Whatever profits are being made are put aside for future improvements. Waterworks are going to have to be attended to, wastewater is going to be tended to. Stormwater, roads, roads plowed and maintained. A lot going on. What private enterprise would have taken care of that?” Nesky said.
There’s also a community center that serves as a meeting and recreation site for the entire park that profits will also go toward improving.
Forming a co-op board helped show residents that a democratic process could be useful in a number of ways. As the group was still exploring the process, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Made up entirely of seniors, there was a particularly urgent concern for preventing viral spread and maintaining health standards. This led to a volunteer health and wellness group that has helped guide residents safely through the pandemic.
Now the co-op board is looking ahead to its next project, which will be an attempt to collectively bargain for an affordable fuel rate from area suppliers.
The Harvey duo opened Sterling View in Hyde Park as a safe haven for retirees more than thirty years ago.
Their parting gift ended up being a replacement part for the sewer system that failed shortly after the park was sold.
