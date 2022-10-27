With one cannabis retail shop officially open for business and another awaiting its license just across the street, the legal sale of marijuana has officially arrived in Morristown.
Matt Lindemer, a Stowe native, has become the public face of adult-sale cannabis in the area. He opened his Lamoille County Cannabis shop on Stafford Avenue last week after receiving a coveted retail license in the second wave of issuances from the state.
“It was definitely a relief,” Lindemer said. “It’s been two years of just living in anxiety, constant anxiety, but honestly, it felt like justification for the hard work that I put in.”
When cannabis was legalized in Vermont in 2018, Lindemer put all his focus into eventually opening a cannabis business. After discussions with the Morristown Selectboard in 2020, Lindemer became a tenacious advocate for retail cannabis sales. In December 2021, a couple hundred more residents voted for Lindemer’s dream than against it when a ballot to approve retail cannabis sales passed, 980-809.
Lindemer was effusive in his praise for Morristown’s willingness to cooperate, comparing that experience to Stowe, where he unsuccessfully tried for months to get traction around bringing retail cannabis up for a vote, a campaign that appears even more futile now that Stowe is working to enact conservative zoning laws around not just the eventual sale but even the cultivation of cannabis within the town’s borders.
Fast forward to a Friday morning in mid-October, nearly a year later, and Lindemer could be found looking on as his shop did brisk, cash-only business. In his stoner-chic style of camouflage fatigues and flat-bill hat, only the slight creases in his face gave away the fact that his age is slightly closer to 40 than 30.
Edible empire
Not content to wait around for licensing, Lindemer broke into the market with Lindie’s Kitchen — formerly known as Lindie’s Candies, a name Lindemer changed to comply with Vermont’s strict regulations around cannabis advertising — and began manufacturing CBD gummies and selling them to area businesses and online.
Lindemer also found a minority owner for Lamoille County Cannabis and Lindie’s Kitchen in Morristown attorney Kent Mikus, whom he met golfing.
Now with a fully operational retail shop, Lindemer has a brick-and-mortar location to sell traditional marijuana flower from suppliers like Green Mountain Cannabis in Hardwick and the Cannabis Collective of Stowe.
The renovated former home hair salon also has a commercial kitchen, allowing the shop to double as a production center for his Lindie’s Kitchen gummies, now infused with both CBD and THC — cannabis’ psychoactive element.
Lindemer is still waiting on the old-fashioned tobacco license to sell rolling papers and glass pipes required to smoke marijuana.
The retail shop, through Lindie’s Kitchen, makes Lindemer one of the few licensed and testing compliant edible production facilities in the state, and he’s already supplying several of the small crowd from operating licensed retail shops now open to the public.
“We have a lot of great chefs who are making great flavored things right now, but my big sales pitch with the edibles has always just been accuracy,” Lindemer said. “We want every edible to hit you exactly the same. Rigorous testing, proper dosing and accuracy is our big selling point.”
Big plans
While he prides himself on the gummies he’s manufacturing, he also has a cannabis-infused chocolate bar he’s preparing for production and a THC-infused beverage he believes will be popular.
Both these products await a spot on his store’s shelves as he works out packaging with the state. While Lindemer applauds the states commitment to childproof, eco-friendly packaging, the reality has meant navigating an opaque regulatory process with little guidance, with the result, he said, being a time-consuming, headache-inducing process of trial and error.
Cannabis retailers have been put in a position where they’ve essentially become small business owners tasked with educating the public on safety and best practices around their product. Though they sell a product responsible for many more deaths, liquor store owners aren’t saddled with such responsibility, Lindemer pointed out.
Early in the process, Lindemer said he tried to work with Healthy Lamoille, the drug and alcohol education non-profit that maintains a conservative stance towards cannabis. He said he shared information with them he “didn’t need to share” and was proactive but found the warning label Healthy Lamoille advocated to be too severe and not based on accurate research around the drug.
He would like to see the state eventually lift the current barriers on how much THC is allowed to be packed into edibles, a regulation he sees as only propping up black market cannabis sales, and has pledged to give 1 percent of his annual revenue back to Morristown, even though the town doesn’t have a local-option sales tax.
“We're trying to be as legal and compliant as we absolutely possibly can be, but a lot of this stuff is still a gray area that (the state) hasn’t really detailed the answer on how to figure it out,” Lindemer said.
Doubled up
Right across the street from Lamoille County Cannabis in a Northgate Plaza strip mall, Higher Elevation is awaiting a retail license of its own before opening to the public.
Damien Evans decided to leave behind a garbage business in Michigan and relocate with his wife, Bailey, to the Stowe area, where Bailey and her family often vacationed.
Though Evans was involved in the retail cannabis approval process and attended many of the same selectboard meetings as Lindemer, the soft-spoken Evans opted instead to work behind the scenes fostering relationships with producers.
Within the store’s brightly painted interior, digital menus have been mounted and custom East Coast-sourced glass pipes in a variety of sizes sit on display.
The couple is crossing their fingers that the state’s opaque retail licensing issuance process will allow them to open for business soon, but they’re not sweating the fact that their neighboring business was able to open first or fear competing in such close quarters.
“We really want to focus on first-time users, those who really haven't done it in a long time or have never done it before,” Evans said. “We want to ease them into it, help them get into it and hopefully have a returning customer.”
Whereas Lindemer has his burgeoning edibles business to promote, the Higher Elevation owners believe that a varied selection, exclusive growers and, eventually, a wide assortment of edibles will set them apart.
Though Lindemer boasts a relationship with Vermont growers going back long before legalization, the Evanses have worked hard since legalization to build their own network.
Both parties expressed a desire to support cannabis retailers throughout the state to ensure it remains within the control of small business owners.
“We've actually met a lot of dispensary owners in the state and honestly, they’re great,” Evans said. “We don’t want corporations coming in. That’s why we’re all trying to work together, to prevent that from happening here in Vermont. We don’'t we don’t want corporate cannabis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.