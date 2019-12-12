Repair work on North Wolcott Road began Wednesday, and the road was closed to through traffic between Morey Hill Road and Sand Hill Road between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The daily closure allowed workers to begin repairing sections of North Wolcott Road, including a major washout at the Sand Hill Road intersection, that were damaged during the Halloween storm.
The road will be reopened every afternoon; the detour for daily commuters includes Morey Hill Road, Baldwin Brook Road and Sand Hill Road, or vice versa. Other alternate routes include Denton Hill and West Hill roads in Craftsbury to Town Hill Road in Wolcott or Hatchbrook Road in Craftsbury to Garfield Road in Hyde Park.