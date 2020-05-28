Lucy Rogers

Lucy Rogers, a Democrat from Waterville, is seeking another two-year term as the state representative for Cambridge and Waterville.

“When I first ran for state representative two years ago, we could not have anticipated the position we find ourselves in today with a global health crisis, record-high unemployment, and a newfound acknowledgement of the need for local economies built upon local food systems,” Rogers said.

“These recent events have strengthened my commitment to the same issues I have been working on all along: constructing a more affordable and geographically accessible health care system, expanding broadband internet access throughout rural Vermont, and empowering small towns to have the resources and flexibility to solve local issues locally.”

Rogers attended Waterville Elementary School and was valedictorian at Lamoille Union High School. She graduated from the University of Vermont, where she studied biology, math and Chinese.

She has worked on a dairy farm and for numerous small businesses in Lamoille County, and credits her strong sense of home to growing up with family responsibilities, including sugaring, gardening and milking cows.

She anticipates reaching out to constituents to hear their concerns and to ask how she can best be of service going forward.

She can be reached at lucyrogersvt@gmail.com or 730-0604.

