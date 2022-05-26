Rep. Avram Patt will seek reelection to the Vermont House of Representatives for the Lamoille-Washington District.
Patt, a resident of Worcester, has filed petitions to be on Aug. 9 Democratic Party primary ballot. The district elects two representatives and currently includes the towns of Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester. As a result of the statewide redistricting this year, the district will now also include a small portion of Stowe.
Patt has served three terms in the House: 2015-2016, member, committee on health care; and 2019-2020 and 2021-2022, member, energy and technology committee. In his two most recent terms, he has been actively involved in working on major legislation regarding climate change and other energy topics, as well as expansion of broadband to unserved and underserved parts of Vermont.
He has been a Vermont resident since 1970. He and his family moved to Worcester in 1989. His wife, Amy Darley, died unexpectedly in early 2021. The couple have two grown children and two grandchildren.
“Through my past jobs and in other activities, I’ve been actively involved in working for a better Vermont, for all Vermonters,” Patt said in a press release. “A better economy and inclusion for all, a healthy environment, clean energy and energy conservation, a fairer tax structure and support for those among us who need our help and the services that we can provide.”
His past work experiences include general manager, Washington Electric Co-op, 1997-2013, a consumer-owned utility serving households and business in 41 towns in Orange, Washington, Caledonia and Orleans counties. The co-op was an early leader in energy efficiency and conservation programs, and in moving to cleaner, sustainable energy sources.
He was also director of the Vermont Office of Economic Opportunity (and other state government positions), 1987-1996. He was appointed by three governors and oversaw community action, weatherization and food and nutrition programs.
From 1981-1986, he was co-executive director of the Central Vermont Transportation Association, and helped to develop regional public transportation, volunteer driver and rideshare services.
Patt’s numerous positions on non-profit and public boards have included: Salvation Farms (board president); Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility; Worcester Board of Civil Authority; Hunger Mountain Co-op (chair); Northeast Association of Electric Cooperatives (chair); Vermont Foodbank; Vermont Community Development Board; and Plainfield Selectboard (chair).
“The job of a state representative,” Patt said, “is to bring experience to the table, to listen, to learn, to find common ground whenever possible, and to act on legislation that helps Vermont serve its people best. I call on my own background and experience on some issues. And on many issues, I will learn from others as the Legislature grapples with the complex and often difficult issues that face us.”
For more information, visit avrampatt.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.