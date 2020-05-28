Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, is seeking re-election to one of the two Vermont House seats representing Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester.
The primary election is Aug. 11.
Patt, elected to a two-year term in 2018, is a member of the House Energy and Technology Committee, dealing with energy and climate change, broadband expansion, landline and wireless telecommunication, and state government’s major information systems. He previously served in the 2015-16 session and was a member of the House Health Care Committee.
“This is not a normal time, and this is not a normal election,” Patt said. “The COVID-19 emergency has changed everything, both in terms of how the Legislature has had to operate since mid-March, as well as what we are and are not dealing with right now.
“First things first, we must deal with the crisis, pass temporary measures to provide relief to Vermonters, to allow local government to operate and much more. The crisis is taking an enormous toll on our economy, on businesses and individuals who have lost income, on our state government’s budget and revenue as well as similar impact on local governments and institutions. Even as we hopefully slowly return to normal, this crisis will affect what happens in the Legislature in 2020-22.”
Among principles that guide his work:
• A fair and equitable tax system.
• A sustainable and clean energy future.
• A safe and healthy environment.
• Assuring that Vermonters can make a living, and that those who need help don’t have to choose between eating and heating.
• Economic development strategies that work for Vermont.
Patt, a Vermont resident since 1970 and a Worcester resident since 1989, was general manager of the Washington Electric Co-op, 1997-2013; director of the Vermont Office of Economic Opportunity (and other state government positions), 1987-1996; and co-executive director, Central Vermont Transportation Association, 1981-86.
He is presently board president of Salvation Farms and has been on the boards of Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility, Goddard College, Hunger Mountain Co-op, Northeast Association of Electric Cooperatives, Vermont Foodbank, Vermont Community Development Board, and the Plainfield Select Board.