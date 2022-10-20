The dream of a regionally shared property assessment program is seeing signs of life, but one of its primary architects is worried its key goal is in jeopardy.
After a meeting in June between four towns interested in a cooperative property assessment program, three towns — Johnson, Hyde Park and Wolcott — have tentatively signed on for the program.
Vergennes, always the odd town out due to its size and distance from the other involved towns, has signed on with a different assessment service. Eden and Elmore had expressed interest, but both decided to continue with elected listers, according to Hyde Park town administrator and facilitator Rod Rodjenski.
The program, as pitched by the longtime certified assessor Terri Sabens, would save towns money and improve property assessment accuracy by sharing one dedicated assessor across a cluster of towns whose work was informed by but not reliant on town listers.
This initial collection of towns only generates enough assessment work to employ someone part time, but its primary proponents, like Rodjenski, are hoping that demonstrating its viability will encourage other towns to join up.
The project is the Lamoille County towns’ solution to a slow-moving listers crisis. The traditional triumvirate of elected listers who put together town grand lists and assessed property values have been fading away in an increasingly complex field that requires a well of technical knowledge.
Plus, many town listers are simply aging out of the job.
Towns are increasingly turning to contracted assessors to perform the job. In March, Hyde Park found itself without a full set of listers but a vote to approve the hiring of a town assessor failed in a tie, prompting the town to seek an alternative solution.
The Lamoille County Planning Commission has let the municipalities drive the organizing effort but has signed on to be the administrative glue that centralizes the operation.
According to Tasha Wallis, the commission’s executive director, specific language in its bylaws allow it to provide services like payroll and act as the employer in shared municipal efforts. When Sabens proposed the regional assessor program, Wallis offered the commission’s assistance.
“We’re really poised to help the communities, so we’re going to help them make it happen,” Wallis said.
The program is not yet entirely a done deal as it still needs the county planning commission board’s approval, but Sabens has already voiced her concern.
“It’s not going to achieve what it’s meant to achieve, which is to get the younger generation into the field with full benefits and insurance,” Sabens said.
For Sabens, the shared assessment program has always been more than just a way to achieve cost savings for municipalities. It’s an answer to what she sees as the existentially threatened property assessment profession that needs the older generation to shepherd in younger people to survive.
Developing that mentorship and injecting long-term stability into the lister process will not be easy to accomplish for what are essentially 20-hour-per-week positions, Sabens fears. Establishing just one regional assessment program will inspire similar cooperatives across the state, and she remains resolute despite her misgivings.
“Hopefully it will keep plugging along,” she said. “We’ll get it going.”
