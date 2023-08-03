In an artistic exploration that pushes the boundaries of perception, River Art’s latest exhibit, “Reflecting on Reflections,” invites viewers to redefine the essence of reflection.
The exhibit features more than 30 captivating images by six photographers — Julie Parker, Annie Tiberio, Sandra Shenk, Elliot Burg, Rob Spring and Lisa Dimondstein — who belong to the central Vermont-based collective known as f/7. The group has worked collaboratively for over a decade, producing and exhibiting its work in galleries across the state.
“What I like about f/7 is they take bigger, broader concepts and dive into them,” River Arts executive director Stephanie Drews-Sheldon said. “Their concept of reflection is really taken to an extreme and they really push each other and their notion of what reflection is and how to utilize that in really local and far away imagery.”
The exhibit displays nature as a central theme for reflections, where each photographer captures their own distinct images from this shared element. For instance, Dimondstein’s “Looking Glass” showcases expansive quarries, Shenk’s “Ripples” features a solitary Canadian goose, Tiberio’s “Ludlow ice patterns” presents captivating designs formed by ice, and Parker’s “A Pinch of Time” demonstrates how ocean waves can produce three unique shots within fractions of a second.
“When we put our best reflection photographs or ones we thought would be interesting to look at, a lot of ones that were taken with water came up. So, it’s probably related to the fact that many of us consider ourselves outdoor photographers,” Shenk said.
However, the gallery includes more than just images native to Vermont. Burg’s photographs cover a diverse range of reflections, from capturing Cuban architecture reflected through a glass mullioned window in “Reflecting Havana’s Past” to featuring “Two Tailors in Yangon,” showcasing two women working side by side in Myanmar.
“At least 10 times a year, we give each other a theme to go out (and photograph),” Spring said. “When we give a theme, everyone is totally on their own. We are six totally different photographers and each one of us has somewhat of a unique bent on it.”
Still, for f/7, “Reflecting on Reflections” surpasses the mere act of capturing mirror images.
The exhibit surprises visitors with its vibrant use of color. For instance, Tiberio’s “Red Ship Prow” showcases striking shades of scarlet, accentuating the bow of a fishing vessel. In Spring’s “Winooski River #2,” bright red hues of a building are suspended in the gentle current of the water.
Spring expressed his hope that gallery visitors would not only notice the primary reflections within the gallery but also pay attention to the more subtle and secondary reflections.
“What I get a personal kick out of is when I see someone standing in front of my photos and standing there for more than five seconds,” Spring said. “That means they’re intrigued; they’re trying to figure out what they are seeing.
Inside the nonprofit, the photographs line the perimeter of the second floor Folley Hall Gallery, spilling into the hallway and the entrance of the showrooms.
“I really enjoy the way that they (f/7) hung it, which doesn’t have any glass involved so it really has more of an intimate kind of feel to it,” Drews-Sheldon said.
Drews-Sheldon said she hopes the exhibit draws a diverse range of viewers not necessarily familiar with photography to River Arts.
“Reflection of Reflections” is on view through Aug. 18. Learn more at riverartsvt.org.
