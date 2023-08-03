In an artistic exploration that pushes the boundaries of perception, River Art’s latest exhibit, “Reflecting on Reflections,” invites viewers to redefine the essence of reflection.

The exhibit features more than 30 captivating images by six photographers — Julie Parker, Annie Tiberio, Sandra Shenk, Elliot Burg, Rob Spring and Lisa Dimondstein — who belong to the central Vermont-based collective known as f/7. The group has worked collaboratively for over a decade, producing and exhibiting its work in galleries across the state.

