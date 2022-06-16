Rebecca Pitre is running for the Vermont House of Representatives for the Lamoille-3 District and submitted the following:
I’m Rebecca Pitre, and I’m running for Lamoille County District 3 state representative. I read recently that the Constitution of Vermont is the shortest state constitution in our nation. So, I’m going to follow suit and not waste your time with a bunch of idle chatter.
My husband Tom and I are blue collar through and through. We are self-employed and a team in every way, from construction to sugaring to caring for livestock. A strong work ethic and frugal living have benefitted us well through nearly 40 years of marriage. I apply those principles to every task I take on.
My life has always revolved around serving my family and community. Through more than 60 years of living, I’ve acquired a ton of experience, an abundance of education and, more importantly, common sense. I’ve always considered myself a bit of an independent.
But when a friend asked me if I would consider running as a Republican, I decided to read the party platform. The Vermont Republican Party platform is beautifully written. It truly sums up my feelings and the reasons why I am running for office.
As Will Rogers said, “A stranger is just a friend I haven’t met yet.” I’m looking forward to making your acquaintance in the coming weeks. In the meantime, check out my website. I can also be found on Twitter and Instagram. Feel free to contact me directly by email.
More at rebeccaforthehouse.wordpress.com and rebeccaforthhouse@gmail.com.
