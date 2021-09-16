Bridges along the 17-mile stretch of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail between Morristown and Cambridge will be getting plywood Band-aids this weekend after the wooden bases started to rot.
The most easily noticeable location is in Morrisville, on the span that runs parallel to Bridge Street, but there will be another Morristown bridge and three in Johnson that will get a temporary plywood base, according to Cindy Locke, executive director of the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST), the organization that currently oversees the Rail Trail, a 93-mile route connecting St. Johnsbury and Swanton.
“The decking has gotten a little spongy, so we are just putting down half-inch plywood, and in the spring, we will be re-doing the decking,” Locke said.
The local snowmobile club, the Lamoille County Snopackers, plans to go out this Sunday and put down the plywood over the existing decks.
The bridges are safe, Locke said, with the perpendicular wooden beams — or stringers — under the spongy decking are all in good shape, but it’s not a good idea to have people walk or ride on bridges with narrow gaps between each beam. Some people are disregarding the signs on the Morrisville bridge directing them to detour along Bridge Street.
VAST will have to raise money for next year’s re-decking of those five bridges, because it is expected to cost $400,000-$500,000 to replace them with pressure-treated decks. For more information on how to do donate, visit lvrt.org.
The added expense comes shortly before VAST plans on turning control of the entire trail over to the state, which has dedicated state and federal funds to finish it by October 2022.
VAST also intends to send out crews this fall to rake the completed trail sections and bring back some of the texture that has been compacted in numerous stretches along the widely used trail.
“We are working on turning the whole trail over to the state, but we have to give it them in good shape,” Locke said.
She said it’s exciting to have the state, with its much broader resources, take over the trail from VAST. The stretch between Morristown and Cambridge and stretches on the eastern and western terminuses have proved popular, especially the one through Lamoille County, but it’s been difficult for a nonprofit to maintain, Locke said.
She said state stewards plan to come out and tour the trail and introduce themselves to the volunteers who have shepherded the trail from a defunct railroad bed into the four-season trail.
“It’s been our baby for so many years, and we spent a lot of blood, sweat and tears on it,” Locke said. “It’ll be kind of like sending your baby off to college.”
