The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail will take a little longer to be fully complete than originally anticipated, thanks in large part to a tricky section that runs through Wolcott.
Construction on long stretches of the 93-mile corridor, traversing nearly the entire width of the state between St. Johnsbury and Swanton, was originally scheduled to be finished by the end of November. Now, it’s looking more like the end of January, according to project manager Joel Perrigo with the Vermont Transportation Agency.
Perrigo said workers found unexpected challenges on the 12.44 miles of rail trail between Morrisville and Hardwick, such as a rockslide and an unsuitable bridge abutment in Wolcott.
“Once construction got underway, we realized the repair methods we designed for both of these elements were insufficient and a significant amount of extra time and materials were needed to address them,” Perrigo wrote in a recent status report.
He added those aren’t the only issues, and there have been “multiple smaller obstacles” encountered along the corridor.
In addition to the aging railroad infrastructure and uncooperative geography, the current economic turbulence has played a factor in slowing things down, according to Perrigo.
“The amount of labor and cost of materials were not significant challenges to LVRT construction, at least not any more than the challenges posed to every construction contract in the current market,” he said. “When preparing to put these projects out to bid we were aware of long lead times for certain items like precast concrete elements and structural steel for bridges, and despite being proactive about working with the contractors on these issues there were still some delays.”
For five years, people have been able to walk, run, cycle, ski and snowmobile along a 17-mile stretch of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail between Morristown and Cambridge. Other stretches on the eastern and western portions have also been finished for years, and all have been well-used.
That’s only a taste of the entire 93-mile corridor, which runs between St. Johnsbury and Swanton. The state of Vermont last winter fast-tracked the trail’s completion, with nearly $15 million in projects ready to go as soon as the ground thawed.
The Vermont Association of Snow Travelers did the bulk of the work completed before this year, completing 33 miles through years of fundraising and volunteer efforts. The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced in 2018 it would finish the trail, with promises from Gov. Phil Scott to have the state fully fund the completion. The state took over management July 1, along with three other rail trails, including the Missisquoi Valley trail, which at 26 miles running between Richford and St. Albans, predates the one in the Lamoille Valley, and remains the longest uninterrupted rail trail in Vermont, for now.
The state now includes all four trails in the transportation agency’s annual budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.