Frankie Allen has been named station manager at country music station WLVB in Morrisville.
Allen joined the Radio Vermont Group in 1997 as operations director for WCVT. He has worked in a variety of positions for the group, including on-air and most recently as a sales account representative. “Frankie’s engagement in the community, his knowledge of radio and his longevity with the Radio Vermont Group make him a natural fit for the position of station manager,” said general manager Steve Cormier.
WLVB celebrated 30 years in 2021.
