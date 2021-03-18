What is a Vermonter?
That’s the question Xusana Davis, Vermont’s executive director of racial equity, posed during her recent talk at Northern Vermont University. How we choose to answer this question will shape the future of the state, she said.
Davis spoke in a livestreamed event March 9 as part of the school’s spring lecture series. Appointed by Gov. Phil Scott in 2019, Davis works with state agencies and departments to combat systemic racial disparities.
Her lecture began with an outline of some of Vermont’s demographic trends and racial disparities.
Vermont, Davis said, is the second oldest — and second whitest — state in the nation. It’s aging, but ages are not evenly distributed across races. White and Indigenous Vermonters have median ages in the 40s while the median ages of all other people of color are in the 20s. This means that any given minor in the state is more likely to be a person of color than any given senior in the state, Davis said.
So, she asked, “is Vermont in a place that fairly and accurately represents us in all of our dimensions?”
Davis outlined some of the racial disparities in Vermont. African Americans are six times more likely to be arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana than white people. Indigenous adults in Vermont are more likely to be diagnosed with depression than whites.
Vermonters of color have a homeownership rate of 48 percent compared to 72 percent for white people. Vermont’s economy would have been $420 million larger in 2015 if there had been no racial income gap. This, Davis said, shows that inequity is a collective harm, not just an issue for people of color.
“When you do right by vulnerable people, when you do right by people who have been marginalized and oppressed, you’re doing right by everybody," she said. "Every single person in this state benefits from a better, larger and more robust state economy, and all we have to do is pay people fairly for their work across racial groups.”
These issues are structural, Davis said. Say the lights went out because somebody forgot to pay the power bill — that’s a systemic issue. Telling everyone to go about their day using headlamps and flashlights to provide their own light would clearly be an inappropriate, individualized, solution to the problem.
It’s not simply enough to do new “cool” things on top of old, failed systems, Davis said. Rather, some old ways must be tossed out to move forward.
“It’s a combination of new, good policy and the bravery and the humility of undoing existing bad policy,” she said.
Davis told students it is their job “to make faces when you hear things that don’t sound quite right. Do that, but do it loud.”
She continued, “Nobody likes a lot of angry students, because angry students are powerful and annoying. You should be annoying. Be that. Because that is how change happens.”
“Know the history. Know what people have done and gone through before you came. Take that in stride, and then move it forward,” she said.
She also spoke about xenophobic attitudes that occasionally surface in Vermont, particularly referencing the 2015 debate around adding a state motto in Latin — the language of the Romans — but which some commenters apparently mistook for being Latino. The ensuing anti-immigrant vitriol pushed into the open the fact that xenophobia exists in Vermont.
“When people feel threatened in their nativism, when people think that their identities are subject to what they see as dilution, that is when … real feelings come out,” Davis said. “So this notion of this tolerant, welcoming, groovy, chill place gets disrupted when we see the reality behind people’s idea of what it means to represent or define Vermont.”
First step is humility
A first step to removing xenophobia in Vermont is humility, to realize that Vermont is dependent on people from out of state and out of country, Davis said. There are multiple Vermont schools, she said, that might not even exist now without an influx of students of color.
“If we want to keep things as they permanently were, we are going to get what we have always gotten. And if we want to join the rest of the nation and the rest of the world in advancing, then we have to let go of some of the rancorous, this toxic xenophobia, where we push people away,” Davis said. “We are proud to be Vermonters, but that doesn’t mean we have to put down other people.”
Referencing questions from students about how to confront teachers should they need to, Hannah Miller, an assistant professor of education at NVU-Johnson and part of the Johnson Diversity and Inclusion Task Force, said, “I think it’s reflective of some of the problems that we had that those questions came out, and we should take those seriously and really think critically about how we can respond to that problem. We have to own that as faculty. It should be not the role of the student to point out inequities in the curriculum or the system. That’s not their job. That’s our job as faculty.”
According to Miller, there is a unique opportunity in the likely unification of the Vermont Technical College, Castleton and NVU. “We have an opportunity to prioritize diversity and inclusion in all of these transitional changes,” she said. “We will be developing new policies, we will be rewriting programs, we will be reorganizing departments and systems, and it’s really important that we use that opportunity to critically reflect on what was and to critically analyze and plan how we can make it better and more equitable.”
