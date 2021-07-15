A request presented by Johnson’s racial justice committee to hang a banner on Pearl Street prompted some members of the village board of trustees to demand new regulations.
And, that’s just what they got. Johnson has adopted rules, pending legal review, governing public banners in town.
The committee asked to hang a Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille banner on existing infrastructure that Northern Vermont University, the Red Cross and others use to hang banners.
That prompted village trustee chair William Jennison’s call for an official banner policy before taking action on the request.
A town policy regarding banners is not without precedent. Other Lamoille County towns, like Stowe, have one.
But racial justice committee members and others present at the meeting took issue with Jennison’s timing.
Racial justice committee chair Sophia Berard pointed out that the trustees had already approved the hanging of a Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille banner across Main Street with no policy in place, according to minutes from an earlier meeting.
Committee vice chair Eric Hutchins and others also questioned the need to adopt a policy before approving this particular banner.
According to minutes, recently elected trustee Ken Tourangeau said that his election and the 111 people who voted for him was proof there was demand for such a policy.
When Kyle Nuse, an active participant in the racial justice committee who lost the recent special election to Tourangeau, asked Jennison what his fear was as a white male about putting up a banner that affirms Black lives, according to the meeting minutes, Jennison dismissed Nuse’s question as ungermane.
New banner policy
At a special meeting of trustees June 25, the board approved a banner policy. The initial draft of the policy called for banners to be 36 to 48 inches high and up to 30 feet long with grommets and carabiners for hanging. Banners are to be made of a breathable material and approved by village staff.
Banners for events approved by the village clerk or manager must also be approved by the board. The original plan was to limit the hanging of banners to 14 days, but in the end the board decided to consider hanging time on a case-by-case basis.
The language of the policy will be approved by the village’s lawyer.
Tourangeau proposed to restrict that amount of time the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille banner could be hung to just 14 days, saying he didn’t want the banner to be up near the 4th of July, which was a “significant holiday” and “shouldn’t be interfered with,” according to minutes.
His proposal was not seconded.
The proposal to hang the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille banner for 21 days on Pearl Street in the village of Johnson was approved by trustees B.J. Putvain, Steve Hatfield and Diane Lehouiller, a then-member of the racial justice committee who, as of July 10, resigned.
Jennison and Tourangeau opposed hanging the banner.
“When we brought up hanging (the banner) on Pearl Street, and there was a political policy discussion, it was a little just like ‘Oh OK, we have to do this,’” Berard said. “But I think it all turned out fine. For them to have a policy in place makes a lot of sense. I’m really appreciative that the trustees honored their vote to hang the REAL banner in Johnson, before the policy was completed. I have faith, working with the trustees, that they will support the efforts of the racial justice committee.”
Jennison did not return a request for comment.
Now just a town committee
Amid the move for a new banner policy, the racial justice committee quietly shifted its position as a joint committee that reported to both the village and town of Johnson to only having a direct relationship with the town and the selectboard.
This change was approved by trustees at their June 14 meeting and the selectboard on June 21.
Instead of negotiating requests for funding with both municipal entities, the committee will now primarily interact with the selectboard, though any decision affecting the village will ultimately require trustee approval.
“I think it will be streamlined in that we won’t have to report to two different boards, the selectboard will be our sole governor,” Berard said. “Anything that has to do with the village, like hanging a banner, or if we have any other ideas down the line, we’ll still definitely be having conversations with the village (trustees).”
