As towns have moved their meetings to an online-only format, the local public access TV station has managed to follow them and rebroadcast them for people who can’t or don’t attend them in real time.
Green Mountain Access Television cameras have long been a mainstay of municipal meetings in Johnson, Morristown and Hyde Park, but, according to station manager Amy Murphy, GMATV is running on a skeleton crew, cut from about a half-dozen people down to three.
“We’re still not fully up and running, but we’re doing what we can,” Murphy said. “We’re trying to get the stuff out that we can.”
Each town has approached virtual meetings differently.
• Johnson has organized Zoom videoconferences for its residents, including a weekly COVID-19 response team meeting on Fridays, in addition to the select board meetings as they come up.
• Morristown has chosen GoToMeeting for phone conferencing, with participants instructed to call in, with a password provided on the board agendas.
• Hyde Park had organized a YouTube streaming plan, but has since transitioned to GoToMeeting, as well, since the pandemic closed the town offices.
GMATV is able to participate in all of these meetings and rebroadcast them, after a little editing to include graphics such as agenda items for the audio-only recordings.
Editor and IT coordinator Michael Reis said the public access channel has a mission to document the public gatherings in the county, with specific attention paid to every select board meeting in Johnson, Morristown and Hyde Park. Normally that’s been done with cameras, but with the camera crew sidelined by pandemic, Reis has scrambled to capture the meetings via the new methods, albeit with “some quality loss” with the audio in the phone call sessions.
“It lines up very well with our ethos of creating a place to store public records,” he said. “It’s the same juggling act that we are always trying to do.”
Reis “attends” every meeting in real time — something that has become a somewhat erratic affair, as some towns have chosen to meet at different times than they’re regularly scheduled to do — so he can record them in real time, lest a technology hiccup messes things up.
In the early days of the pandemic, the camera and editing crew could work in the tech center office, but it was determined to be safer to do everything remotely for now. Employees haven’t been laid off, but they aren’t able to perform their normal duties, Murphy said, because they’d have to work in the same small space; it seemed too much of a risk.
Much like the newspaper, GMATV’s community calendar has been supplanted by COVID-19 updates. It is still presenting videos other than municipal meetings, too, but those also invariably involve the virus.
There’s an April 9 e-meeting among dairy farmers with Congressman Peter Welch and the Vermont secretary of agriculture. The 51-minute meeting dealt with the impact of the coronavirus on the Vermont dairy industry.
And there’s an April 8 workshop organized by Healthy Lamoille Valley called “They May Be Doing Schoolwork, But How Are They Doing?” The workshop is a combination of slideshow and discussion, done via Zoom, that touches on how to maintain a strong and supportive family life in the middle of a crisis.
In a crisis, things move fast, and GMATV follows suit. Murphy said extra care is taken to get recordings of municipal meetings up as soon as possible, as meetings include the most up-to-date information about the local effects of the coronavirus.
Johnson’s weekly Friday afternoon COVID-19 response team Zoom sessions are as vital at the community level as Gov. Phil Scott’s thrice-weekly press conferences have become to the state.
Johnson Select Board member Nat Kinney ended the board’s April 6 meeting with a shout-out to GMATV.
“They’ve been getting our Friday afternoon Zoom meetings up on the internet really quick and that’s been a really nice thing,” Kinney said. “So, thanks for that.”
The last six minutes of the April 3 COVID-19 meeting has even gone viral. Isaac Eddy and his two kids perform an impromptu song of thanks to the town and its various features — mentions of local businesses, events like Tuesday Night Live and organizations like “the Historical Society’s ladies and their pies.”
“Thanks to my friends of Johnson, we are never alone,” Eddy and the kids sing. “Thanks to my friends of Johnson, I’m proud to call you my home.”