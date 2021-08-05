A proposed 60-site RV park on the Mountain Road has countless Cambridge residents pitching tents on the steps of town hall in opposition to a project that hasn’t even started the local permitting process.
The park, planned for the area informally known as “Peregrines Landing” — where an abandoned, sun-baked tennis court currently sits along the Route 108 downslope from Smugglers Notch — has not yet come to the Cambridge Selectboard or the town’s planning commission.
But it has attracted a lot of attention, driven by a social media and word-of-mouth campaign among residents who say the project has been quietly pushed forward without any opportunity for public input.
Cambridge officials have already received so many messages of concern that selectboard member Cody Marsh was forced to point out that the process is still in its earliest stages and at this point is just looking for input from the Lamoille County Planning Commission, a regional body whose role is to determine whether the proposed RV park conforms to the regional plan.
Some residents worry that the prospective park will be an eyesore or produce noise and light pollution. Those concerns, however, are not within the purview of the regional commission.
“Our role is very narrowly focused on that question of the regional plan conformance,” said Seth Jensen, deputy director at the regional planning commission. “We also encourage applicants to come to us early when they’re developing an application as opposed to when they have the application finalized. Because in our experience, once an application is finalized, and an applicant has spent a lot of money on engineering, it’s a lot harder to make even minor course corrections.”
The regional commission simply offers recommendations to municipalities, who ultimately have the final say.
Vermont Land Design is listed as engineers on the project, and the developer is unnamed. Calls to a number listed online for the engineering firm said the number was no longer in service.
The RV park will also need to go through Act 250, the state’s wide-reaching land-use law, and the Cambridge Planning Commission will determine if the park conforms to the town plan.
“The planning commission, with the assistance of the regional planning (committee) will work with town entities to suggest updates and changes. Those changes are suggested in open, posted meetings, presented for public comment and finally voted upon,” said April Edwards, chair of the town’s planning commission.
The developer of the RV park will present the project to the selectboard Aug. 17. After that presentation, the board will examine the project, discuss its compliance with the town plan and hear from the public.
At least one selectboard member, Larry Wyckoff, has signaled his tentative support for the project. When the project was discussed briefly at the end of a July 20 selectboard meeting, Wyckoff said if it was a seasonal RV park, the developers should be able to move forward, and the development generally fits in with existing tourism activity on Route 108.
For now, Cambridge administrator Jonathan DeLaBruere has asked the regional planning commission to withhold its recommendation on how the development conforms to the regional plan until after the developer presents the project to the selectboard.
“I think there was some confusion about what the (developer) is doing,” Jensen said. “He’s doing the engagement at the regional level early to get input early. There’s definitely not an attempt to sneak this in under the radar.”
