People selling their homes for two, three or four times what they are purportedly worth may be laughing all the way to the bank, but folks in Morristown and Stowe keen on knowing their actual property values will get their answers in the next year or two.
Morristown is about halfway through a two-year reassessment of all the properties in town, and Stowe is preparing to start the process in the next month or so.
For both towns, a reassessment of all real property and structures in town — every home, garage, mother-in-law apartment, gazebo — was spurred by the state seeing properties as being significantly undervalued, resulting in higher education tax rates.
The assessors in both towns, however, see a more fundamental issue with this widening gap between the town’s listed property values and the state’s perceived value of them.
“It’s fair taxation is what it is,” Morristown assessor Terri Sabens said. “If your information is correct, then you’re fairly assessed. If somebody wants to say, ‘Oh well, they didn’t catch my finished apartment over the garage, tee-hee, I’m getting away with that,’ it’s not fair to your neighbors.”
Assessors hired by Morristown started to re-appraise properties last summer, working from the edges of town, where acreage is larger and things are more spread out, toward the denser village center, where construction is a flurry of change.
Sabens, who used to work for the town of Essex and who still does property assessment work for other towns, said when she first sat down with Morristown officials three years ago, she saw inconsistencies that needed to be cleaned up.
One is what she says is an inadequate database for commercial properties. She said some of those kinds of properties in town “are way undervalued.”
This was a point underpinned by developer Garrett Hirchak last year as the reassessment process began. His company, Manufacturing Solutions, Inc., has had major expansions at its Stafford Avenue headquarters.
“Hopefully it will be seen as more valuable,” he said last year. “Not because I want to pay more taxes, but because I want it to be a good investment.”
Morristown’s and Stowe’s reassessments were foreshadowed by a steadily widening gap between how much the town value those properties and how much the state of Vermont thinks they should be worth. That gap is called the common level of appraisal, and it has a direct impact on education taxes that come from each town.
Both towns, along with Elmore, belong to the same school district, but because Morristown’s and Stowe’s common levels of appraisal are so low — according to Vermont Department of Taxes information released June 28, Morristown’s is at 86 percent and Stowe’s is at 78 percent — they have inflated tax rates compared to Elmore.
Robust sales well above market value in Stowe is sure to widen that gap even more, so appraiser Tim Morrissey said he and others will start their process by building a model — like an equation or algorithm — that future properties can be plugged into. Because, he said, with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to tamp down inflation, the overly inflated home prices are bound to level out or perhaps even sink.
He said homes coming online now or in the middle of the reassessment will be assessed using the current models, and then fed into the new model when it’s finished.
“Things are starting to change, and there may be some more change coming, so they need to reapply their model and see if it’s working,” Morrissey said. “If not, they need to tweak it to make sure that they’re comfortable that they’re catching fair market value for all properties, from low-end properties up to the highest-end properties within a town.”
Sabens says there is some confusion between the terms appraisal and assessment, made even more confusing because some of the paperwork from assessors uses the other word.
“An assessment is an overall average value, and an appraisal is from a bank. For one day, and it’s really only good for one day,” she said.
Real estate listings like Zillow use a property’s appraised value, and the idea of those having a foot in reality has gone out the window in the past year.
The town and state use assessed values to calculate how much a property owner owes in education and municipal taxes. Imagine the tax nightmare if a property worth $250,000 on the market four years ago is suddenly selling for half a million or more and taxed on that.
Sabens said she got into the property assessment field shortly after Sept. 11, 2001, when a similar exodus of people from the cities meant similar — but to a lesser extent — property price hikes. She also worked in the field after the bottom dropped out the housing market in 2008.
“So, I’ve been through all that,” she said.
