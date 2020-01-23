Early voting for the 2020 presidential primary election began Jan. 17.
Vermont voters may request ballots to vote early any day leading up to presidential primary election day on March 3, the same day as Vermont’s Town Meeting Day. Ballot requests can be made with local town and city clerks by phone, email and in person, or online at mvp.sec.state.vt.us.
“Voting early is a great way to participate in our democratic process and to ensure that you have cast your ballot before primary day,” said Secretary of State Jim Condos. “Ensuring access to the ballot box for homebound voters with disabilities, military and overseas voters and Vermonters who may have challenges getting to the polls on election day isn’t just important, it’s fundamental to our democratic values.”
Voters may return their ballots in-person or by mail to their town or city clerk. For their ballot to be counted, it must be received on or before primary election day.
Vermont law allows for no-excuse early voting for all eligible Vermont voters. Additionally, 17-year-olds are eligible to register and vote in primary elections, including the presidential primaries, if they will turn 18 on or before the Nov. 3 general election.
For the presidential primary only, state law requires voters to request either a Democratic or Republican party ballot. The request form has a place to indicate your choice.