Along with the parade of graduation ceremonies and attendant parties held earlier this month, sophomores at Green Mountain Technology and Career Center in Hyde Park who are part of a exploratory pre-technology program were honored at a banquet and awards ceremony on June 7.
The center’s director Erik Remmers was on hand to give out awards and teachers Brian Schwartz and Lou Weller delivered certificates to students who spent the last year exploring different careers through job shadowing and other exercises while completing a traditional education.
According to the center’s outreach coordinator Deb Lambert, each student’s certificate included a narrative about their strengths and skills while they were urged to continue at the center, earning further industry credentials and college credit.
Student interest varies across the 11 career focuses the center offers, Remmers said, but noted that this sophomore class has three girls interested in its electrical program, and there’s strong interest in the computer networking and cybersecurity programs as well.
“The strength of the students coming out of the pre-tech program is visible, and we’re really excited to have them being leaders. These 10th graders get this full year experience in our school so that they may be going into a new program learning new content, but they also know our school at this point and can serve as leaders to other students as they also enter those programs next year,” Remmers said.
