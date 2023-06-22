Along with the parade of graduation ceremonies and attendant parties held earlier this month, sophomores at Green Mountain Technology and Career Center in Hyde Park who are part of a exploratory pre-technology program were honored at a banquet and awards ceremony on June 7.

The center’s director Erik Remmers was on hand to give out awards and teachers Brian Schwartz and Lou Weller delivered certificates to students who spent the last year exploring different careers through job shadowing and other exercises while completing a traditional education.

GMTCC completion ceremony 2023
GMTCC completion ceremony 2023

