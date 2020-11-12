A second positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed in the Lamoille North school district.

On Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 10, Superintendent Cat Gallagher sent out a supervisory union-wide memo confirming a case Waterville Elementary School.

The district did not divulge whether the individual was a student or staff member, but it is unrelated to the positive case at Green Mountain Tech.

Contact tracing has begun, Gallagher said.

“Identified close contacts will be asked to quarantine for seven days followed by a negative COVID-19 test or for 14 days without a test,” Gallagher wrote. She and her team, including Waterville Elementary Principal Jan Epstein, were meeting with the Vermont Department of Health to plan next steps, including the possibility of remote learning for all students at the small school, on Wednesday as the News & Citizen went to press.

Gallagher stressed that it does not appear at this time that COVID-19 is being spread in schools.

“We are seeing more and more community transmission and I urge all of us to be as ‘safe’ in our communities as we are in schools, especially given the fact that most transmission is occurring as a result of social gatherings,” Gallagher said in her statement.

She asked community members to remain vigilant and to follow the proper state-prescribed safety measures going forward.

“Please know that I will do everything I can to ensure safety and well-being for all of you,” Gallagher said.