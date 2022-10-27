J. Taggart Ramsey and Connie Cain Ramsey, George M. Powers’ great-great-grandson and great-granddaughter, represent the descendants of Justice Powers.

The family donated the portrait to the Lamoille County Courthouse.

Connie Ramsey said the portrait was at the Chittenden County Courthouse, but she didn’t think it belonged there.

“Lamoille County Courthouse is a much better place for the portrait to hang. My great-grandfather is home now, where he belongs,” she said.