Plenty of politicians have been accused of wielding a chainsaw when it comes to budget season. Rep. Lucy Rogers, D-Waterville, just wields a chainsaw, period.
Rogers competed this past weekend in all three disciplines of the lumberjack competition at Lamoille County Field Days. The annual three-day fair in Johnson came roaring back after a pandemic hiatus, and Rogers and her chap-wearing cohorts added to the roars with their saws.
Rogers first competed in the stock chainsaw contest, in which competitors use standard saws — no bringing your own — to make two cuts through 8x8 wooden beams, one up and one down. The only female in that portion of the lumberjack events, Rogers had the slowest time, but she was the most accurate — competitors must keep their cuts between hand-drawn lines or suffer a time penalty, and she was the only one to not hit a line among the half dozen or so entrants.
Rogers and her friend Katie Grenon paired up for two other events, the Jill and Jill crosscut and log-rolling events, beating all other Jills.
Most Vermont legislators have day jobs when not in session, and Rogers works at LSF Forest Products, a small family sawmill and maple syrup producer in Fletcher. LSF provided the timbers for the competition.
Rogers said she entered for fun, not for politics, but still took an opportunity later to advocate for making the trades sector more accessible to women. She said, for instance, she grew up with a lot of physical labor, but as a female wasn’t naturally invited to use the larger machinery that boys and men use, not until she started working at the lumberyard shortly after college — around the same time she was elected to the Legislature in 2018.
“People are always super friendly, and everyone’s super excited when a couple women show up,” Rogers said.
For a woman who grew up in rural Waterville and is no stranger to the local agriculture scene, Rogers said she’s only really discovered the joy of Field Days as an adult.
“I’m making up for lost time,” she laughed.
Field Days reportedly drew about 10,000 people this past weekend, but Rogers’s hometown, as well as countless other small Vermont burgs, used to have its own annual local shindigs — that heyday (or hay day?) was largely a memory by the time Rogers was a kid.
She said she was looking at a placard at her parents’ house advertising the 1986 Waterville Old Home Day celebration, with hay bale and cast-iron skillet tosses, greased pole climb, barbecue and lumberjack competitions.
“I think it’s so much more fun, looking at the livestock when you know and have worked around a bunch of animals,” she said. “Everything at the fair is so much more fun when it’s part of your life.”
