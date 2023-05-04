The man accused of shooting a Morristown police officer with a shotgun two weeks ago and leading law enforcement on a three-day manhunt had several run-ins with police over the years.
Henry Lovell, 24, of Morristown, is currently being held without bail after allegedly holding two different people hostage at gunpoint on April 20 and opening fire on the officer who responded to the scene. Among the 14 charges levied against him in court last week are second-degree attempted murder and kidnapping, both of which carry potential life sentences.
In her remarks during Lovell’s arraignment last week, Lamoille County deputy state’s attorney Aliena Gerhard said the state plans to bring forward even more charges.
Morristown Police Department patrol officer Brian Tomlinson was reportedly hit in three places by shotgun pellets, according to an affidavit. He was treated at Copley Hospital and released and has been taken off duty while the Vermont State Police investigate Tomlinson’s use of force — police say he fired back at Lovell, who managed to get away.
“He’s on administrative leave for now but is expected to return to patrol at a later date,” Morristown police chief Jason Luneau said this week. “I spoke to him and he’s doing as well as can be expected.”
According to court documents, the April 20 incident was not Lovell’s first allegedly violent interaction with Morristown police nor the first time he was accused of harming one of the department’s officers.
In December 2018, according to court documents, he allegedly caused a serious injury to an officer who was trying to take him into custody — the injury required surgery. The next day, Lovell allegedly threw sticks at the police department building.
In September 2019, he was accused of slashing a sign with a large knife.
In April 2020, he allegedly threw a rock at a police cruiser parked at the station and told police he did it and was cited for unlawful mischief. A week later, he was accused of throwing shingles from a roof at passing vehicles in a pedestrian-heavy area of the village.
On a Thursday morning in March 2021, an officer reported seeing Lovell walking along the bypass, fondling his genitals and goading the officer before running away. When police caught up with him, they say Lovell pulled a knife on them before running away again, creating “a large disturbance to passing motorists and pedestrians,” before police could place him in handcuffs and arrest him.
Two months later, in May 2021, Lovell reportedly took an axe to a wooden bridge railing on Bridge Street and then walked through the village dragging the axe blade along the ground before leaving in a car, according to an affidavit. About 20 minutes later, police say they saw him outside his home and tried to arrest him, but he put up a fight.
When one of the officers tried to tase him, Lovell allegedly grabbed the taser and stunned the cop on the wrist and arm a few times before the officers subdued him. One of the officers had his back injured in the struggle and never recovered from the injury — he went on desk duty until he resigned from the force last year.
“All of these actions listed above show that Lovell is an extreme safety risk not only to himself and law enforcement officers, but to the general public,” Luneau wrote in that May 2021 affidavit.
Lovell was also arrested later in 2021 and last year for allegedly violating conditions of release. Those incidents, as well as the others, are still open court cases.
Just a few days before the April 20 shootout, a family member said Lovell had just smashed a window and she was scared he was off his medicine. That same family member was the one Lovell allegedly took hostage the night of the shooting before she got away and called 911.
Luneau said officers involved have been offered mental health services through the Vermont Center for Responder Wellness to deal with any trauma they may have experienced.
In a show of solidarity, Morristown police officers appeared at Lovell’s arraignment last week even though Lovell was appearing remotely from prison.
“It was a sign of support for an officer who was injured in the line of duty,” Luneau said.
Shortly before deadline Morristown Police released to the News & Citizen body camera video footage taken by arresting officer James Sawyer that shows Lovell’s arrest on April 23.
Lovell told police he had been hiding out in an unlocked truck near a Hyde Park gravel pit and had, at one point been using hay to keep warm.
In the video, Lovell appears cooperative and apologetic, although at one point he appears to suggest that his actions may have resulted from a head injury on one of his earlier arrests.
“Honestly, I don’t want to point fingers, but I’d say it all started the first time I had a negative interaction with law enforcement and they just busted my head off the sidewalk for no reason. I think it gave me some serious brain damage,” he said.
