The man accused of shooting a Morristown police officer with a shotgun two weeks ago and leading law enforcement on a three-day manhunt had several run-ins with police over the years.

Henry Lovell, 24, of Morristown, is currently being held without bail after allegedly holding two different people hostage at gunpoint on April 20 and opening fire on the officer who responded to the scene. Among the 14 charges levied against him in court last week are second-degree attempted murder and kidnapping, both of which carry potential life sentences.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.