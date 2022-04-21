In the weeks and months leading up to the day when he allegedly shot and killed his wife and then himself, Elmore resident Jay Kennedy told numerous friends that he was upset that his wife wanted a divorce and he told her he would kill himself if she ever called police, according to recently released police documents.
“Too late She is turning the screws Itchy finger,” read a text message from Kennedy to a friend one week before Kennedy shot and killed his wife, Mary Lisa Kelley, and then turned the gun on himself, according to police.
Police say Kennedy killed Kelley on the morning of Nov. 29, while she was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. Kelley died of a gunshot wound to the torso, and it was ruled a homicide, while Kennedy’s death was ruled a suicide, from a gunshot to the head.
Following the shooting, investigators spoke with 15 people who called to talk about conversations they’d had with Kennedy or Kelley prior to the shooting.
Those interviews were acquired by the newspaper last week as part of a public records request that, altogether, took more than two months to complete. The police interviews are redacted, with names and other personally identifying information blacked out.
Many of the people interviewed told police Kennedy was prone to drinking and making suicidal statements. One person told police that Kennedy had said he would kill himself if Kelley called police.
“This prevented Lisa from calling to attempt to get help for Jay,” the person told police.
One woman said Kennedy would often post things about Kelley on Facebook “that were not true” late at night or early in the morning after drinking but would later delete them.
One of Kelley’s friends told police she had told Kelley to be careful around the house, but Kelley told her she was planning “to get out in the spring.” The same friend told police Kennedy “did abnormal things to Lisa,” like lighting fireworks off outside her bedroom/office window.
Another friend echoed that, telling police Kelley had shared with them — in words and photos — how Kennedy had knocked things off the walls and “basically destroyed the house,” while trying to keep her awake by going up and down the stairs, banging on the walls and turning lights on and off.
Two different people told police Kelley told them Kennedy once drained their joint bank account without her knowing and bought a boat.
Some people defended Kennedy to police, saying Kennedy had told them Kelley called him names, threatened to burn his house down, and left him alone on the Thanksgiving just four days before the shooting.
Another man told police that Kennedy was worried Kelley would end up with half of everything he owned, including a substantial sum of money from an inheritance. That same man said Kennedy talked about suicide for years, usually during the dark days of fall and winter.
The man “indicated he believed Jay ‘snapped’ due to his divorce and him not taking his [REDACTED],” according to police documents.
Kelley was not Kennedy’s first wife. According to court documents, his first wife filed numerous abuse prevention orders against him as they went through a long divorce proceeding that started in 1998. During that time, Kennedy was cited for violating that order numerous times, but only pleaded guilty once — the other violations were dismissed by prosecutors.
