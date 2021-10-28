An East Hardwick man is dead after being shot last week in near the shores of Lake Eligo. The shooting was culmination of an argument between two men, police say.
According to Vermont State Police, Robert Chaplin, 27, was fatally shot around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, by Daryl Johnson, 48, of Greensboro, following a dispute.
The shooting happened at Johnson’s home on Eligo Lake Road — also known as Route 14 — in Greensboro, roughly midway between the Hardwick and Craftsbury town lines. Chaplin was taken to Copley Hospital in Morrisville, where he was pronounced dead.
The chief medical examiner’s office called the death a homicide and determined Chaplin died of a gunshot wound to the arm and chest. Johnson was not taken into custody and had not been charged as of press time, with police saying the investigation is still ongoing.
Police say the events that led to the shooting started an hour and a half earlier, when Chaplin tried to buy alcohol at the Hardwick Kwik Stop at the corner of Routes 15 and 14. The store clerk refused to sell to Chaplin because he thought Chaplin was too drunk and called Hardwick Police Department.
Johnson, who was also at the store, intervened in the argument between Chaplin and the store clerk, and Chaplin left before Hardwick police arrived.
About 90 minutes later, Chaplin showed up at Johnson’s home and the two argued outside before Johnson fired a handgun, hitting Chaplin.
Vermont State Police took over the case at the request of the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, which is still assisting — along with the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s office — in the investigation.
State police say they believe the incident to be isolated, with no threat to public safety.
Anyone with information that might assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
This story was originally published on Oct. 22 at 11:25 a.m. It has been updated and republished with more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.