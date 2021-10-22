An East Hardwick man is dead after being shot Wednesday night in Greensboro near the shores of Lake Eligo. The shooting was culmination of an argument between two people, police say.
According to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Robert Chaplin, 27, was fatally shot around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday night, Oct. 20, following a dispute between him and Daryl Johnson, 48, of Greensboro; police say the dispute involved a firearm and started earlier in the day.
The shooting happened at a residence on Eligo Lake Road, in Greensboro roughly midway between the Hardwick and Craftsbury town lines.
Vermont State Police took over the investigation Thursday afternoon at the request of the sheriff’s department, which is still assisting — along with the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s office — in the investigation.
State police say no one is in custody, the incident is believed to be isolated, and there is no threat to public safety.
Anyone with information that might assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
