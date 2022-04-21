There’s still time to sign up for the polar splash.
A fundraiser for Lamoille Community House and Morrisville Rotary, this year’s Polar Splash will be held Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. at Lake Elmore Beach.
Don’t want to dip into the icy depths? There’s a virtual option too.
For the virtual event, collect pledges and then go do something cold. Make a snow angel in your summer clothes. Pour a bucket of ice water over your head. Do something creative and cold and film it.
Then tag it to — @MorrisvilleRotary and @LamoilleCommunityHouse — and include the hashtag #FreezinForACozyReason.
For those who’d rather actually plunge right into Lake Elmore on April 30, sign up as an individual or team at bit.ly/37s8U6m and collect pledges from friends and family.
There will be prizes for the most money raised by a participant, most money raised by a team, best individual costume and best team costume.
