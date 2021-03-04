A historic barn in Morrisville awaits a new purpose.
Imagine this old barn transformed into a community hub, bustling with community volunteers and filled with produce from local farms, a space of constant movement where the generosity and hard work of farmers meets the needs of neighbors.
This barn, returning to its agricultural roots, will house Salvation Farms’ Lamoille Valley Gleaning program — a program that in 2020 helped farmers feed more than 5,000 community members with more than 150,000 servings of locally grown produce that the farm had no paying market for and which was made available to neighbors in need.
This barn, owned by United Way of Lamoille County, will help more volunteers engage with area farms and build the community's reliance and appreciation of its area farms by increasing the region’s use of locally grown food by all community members.
The barn renovation is nearly complete. An estimated $20,000 is needed to button up final, important details — doors, bathroom, stairs, wheelchair accessibility, clapboarding, painting, a parking lot.
Construction students from Green Mountain Technology and Career Center’s Construction Technology program will complete the renovations, while Morrisville Rotary has made the barn project the 2021 recipient of its annual Polar Splash fundraiser, er, Polar Non-Splash this year due to COVID-19.
All you have to do to participate in this virtual fundraiser is to get creative — make a snow angel (snowsuits and boots not allowed), dance with a snowman, eat ice cream outside, the sky is the limit. Then take photos or videos, and get social with #ShiverinToShare and challenge a minimum of three friends.
Businesses and organizations challenge each other. Sponsorships opportunities are available. Just think, for $1,000 you can be a Frosty Carrot. $500 gets you Iceberg Lettuce; a mere $250 earns the title of Hardy Kale. Yearning to be Winter Squash? It’s a deal at $100. Imagine scores of Frozen Peas? You can be a Frozen Pea for $50. Benefits are associated with each level of sponsorship.
The Polar Non-Splash continues until March 14.
Visit uwlamoille.org/shiver or call United Way of Lamoille County at 888-3252.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.