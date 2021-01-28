The Vermont housing market may be tight, but it continues to loosen up in Morristown, with the recent approval of more than 30 new apartments.
The town development review board on Jan. 13 green lit both new-generation developer Graham Mink to make modest modifications to two new apartment projects that will go up right next to the village-bypassing truck route, and old-school businessman Howard Manosh to once again breathe life into his old hotel.
That’s in addition to the approval of some smaller projects, one of which strives to make both humans and ruminants happy.
Hotel to home
The next phase in the Plaza Hotel’s 34-year life will be new senior housing. The 12 new apartments will be built into a structure that has seen its share of uses since being retired as an actual lodging establishment.
Located in Morristown’s Northgate Plaza, the hotel hasn’t been used as a hotel in over a decade, but that hasn’t stopped owner Howard Manosh from rejiggering the layout twice over that time to allow other institutions to use it — the county courthouse and the Hyde Park Elementary school both moved in for roughly year-long stints when their respective buildings were being renovated in 2015 and 2017.
Now, it gets a fourth life. Actually, make that five — Manosh also opened the place up as a homeless shelter two years ago as the county’s actual shelter in Hyde Park waited longer than expected to get its zoning permit.
Per the development review board’s approval, the Plaza will be converted into nine single-bedroom apartments and three units with two bedrooms. There will be a common area for tenants to gather inside — presumably when COVID-19 protocols are relaxed — and a dedicated laundry area (no need to go three doors down to the Laundromat in the Northgate Plaza).
Questions from board members revolved largely around how to make the hotel property seem like a home on the outside. Located in Morristown’s original strip mall, the structure is attached to a restaurant, bank, sporting goods store and antique shop, just in the immediate vicinity, and there isn’t a lot of open green space for tenants to catch some outside time.
There isn’t really enough space within the property boundaries to dedicate a park or anything, but the project heads said there is a grassy area along Munson Avenue where residents could recreate. Similar concerns arose when Hyde Park Elementary was located there, and the property owners erected a chain-link fence there to delineate the playground from the rear parking lot and bank drive-through.
According to review board chair Gary Nolan — a former H.A. Manosh employee, albeit in a different department — along with this project, there are plans to finally build a tree-lined sidewalk along Northgate Avenue, separating the road from the parking lot.
Bridging the gap
Over on Bridge Street, developer Graham Mink shared a more modest version of his two latest apartment buildings planned for the corner of Bridge Street and the Route 100 truck route.
Mink, a Stowe resident and former professional hockey player who has emerged in recent years as one of Morristown’s most prolific developers, has already more or less locked down that key corner where the 7-year-old truck route meets what used to be a sleepier section of Bridge Street.
He had built from scratch in recent years two multi-story apartment buildings and refurbished another, adding a mini population boom to the last 400-500 feet of Bridge Street before its intersection with the truck route.
Mink’s latest two projects would add 19 new apartments, bringing to nearly 60 the number of units in that area. His edits to the design makes the new venture slightly more modest in scope.
One of the buildings incorporates elements from the old Randall Hotel, which used to be right in the middle of the village at Portland and Main streets. Built in 1892, the hotel was four stories tall and featured a six-story tower. The Bridge Street building will be more modest, but will include an architectural nod to that tower.
Review board members took some issue with the design of that one, namely that its front door is on the side of the building facing away from Bridge Street, into Mink’s parking lot, which means drivers and pedestrians would be looking at what looks like the back of a building. Board approval was made contingent on Mink adding an entry door and front porch to the Bridge Street side.
After receiving concerns from the town fire department that there’s only one way in and out of the parking lot, the board and Mink came to an agreement that, eventually, he would acquire two more properties to the east and loop another access around them to the intersection of Bridge and Brooklyn streets.
Other projects
One of hearings at the Jan. 13 review board meeting ended with a compromise meant to satisfy people and deer in the V-shaped corner of Morristown near where Randolph Road and Elmore Mountain Road meet.
The owner, Leslie Small, asked for zoning approval to subdivide a 17.6-acre parcel and create two new, one 12.6 acres and the other 2 acres, and two build a single-family home on another parcel.
Zoning administrator Todd Thomas said he’d been notified by the state Agency of Natural Resources that that there is a deer wintering yard in the area. Small told the board he thought the deer had migrated out of there, and he hadn’t seen any deer prints in the snow.
He was rebuffed by three neighboring property owners as well as Ron Stancliff, the chair of the Morristown Conservation Commission. Stancliff was opposed to disrupting the natural area.
The board’s compromise was to allow the development, with the contingency that Small provide a 30-foot wide boundary of trees on the property’s eastern and southern sides; limit clearing of any trees more than 100 feet away from the future houses; and keep any dogs on those future properties on a leash.
In other developments:
• The board will allow Stagecoach Road property owners Kat Dwyer and Dominic Foti to add a physical therapy and rehab business to their home.
• The board agreed to waive the minimum lot size for a new lot created by Kelby and Stephen Benson on Mac Miller Road. The proposed subdivision misses the minimum size by less than 1 percent.
• The board approved of turning a single-family home on Maple Street owned by Jacob Bourne and Kelsey Dunn into a duplex, provided a privacy fence is built along with it, as well as two new trees, at least one of them an Armstrong maple.
