Lamoille Union High School physical education teacher and multi-sport coach Carolyn Stames officially enters retirement next week but she hasn’t changed much in her 35 years at the school.
She’s still a bombastic blonde ball of energy that urges you — and you! And you! And you! — to reach your full potential, and she’ll race you to the top if necessary.
“Teaching and coaching is planting that seed of knowing you can accomplish anything you want if you thoroughly, truly understand how to perform,” Stames said recently, in the waning days of her last year at Lamoille. “What do you need to do? Bend, extend, reach. Repetition, repetition, repetition. You’ve got to work for it.”
During the past pandemic academic year, Stames found herself with smaller classes than usual, thanks to the hybrid model that saw only half the student body in school at a time. She marveled at how important exercise and being outside, maybe able to doff a mask for a bit, had become to students. She loved the flexibility the smaller classes allowed for — mountain biking for classes of 24? No way. Mountain biking for classes of eight? Hello, Cricket Hill.
She said she knows physical education has resonated with someone when they decide to go out for the track team after a running segment or softball or soccer, or they ask their parents at Christmas for a compound bow or a lacrosse stick, bikes or Nikes.
Stames keeps active, and can still be seen jogging all the time with a small group of friends around Morrisville on the weekends. She said she learned from her professors at Castleton that teaching is also doing it yourself.
“I need to practice what I preach,” she said. “If I want kids to improve their cardiorespiratory, their muscle strength or whatever, I need to do the Dew. I need to be that person,” she said.
Leading active lives
After a childhood traveling around with her family and Air Force father, Stames, 56, has stayed put in Vermont. She attended high school at BFA-Fairfax, college at Castleton and went straight into teaching at Lamoille. Soon after, she became coach for the JV basketball and soccer teams. But it was varsity softball where she left her biggest mark.
Stames brought with her a skill on the diamond not far removed from her playing days. She pitched for a Castleton team in the mid-80s that made it to the national collegiate softball tournament. Immediately after her arrival at Lamoille, the Lancers went on a decade-long tear as one of the top teams in Division 2.
Prior to Stames skippering the team, Lamoille had made it past the second round of the playoffs only three times in the history of Vermont high school softball — it became an official sport in 1974. After that, the school was regularly going deep into the postseason, with four straight semifinals appearances between 1988 and 1991. There were appearances in the penultimate game in 1995 and 1998, but a trip to the finals remained elusive until 1999, when the team beat Harwood for the title.
It’s fitting that she found true love through softball.
The year was 1989, and she was in the gym with the team because it was too rainy to practice outside. A man came in looking for the varsity boys’ soccer coach because he wanted to start a men’s league and needed some goals, and Carolyn Stewart, as she was still known, gave him directions. And all of her girls cooed, asking “who’s that cutie?”
“So, this guy starts showing up at my games, saying, ‘Nice game, coach! Whoa, that’s a good game!’ And I’m, like, ‘Who is this guy?’” she said.
Soon, he asked her out to go for a hike, that quintessentially Vermont first date. The rest was history. Last year, she and that man, Tom Stames, celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary.
Just how tied up in athletics is the Stames family? In 1994, Stames was pregnant with son Danny and the Lamoille girls’ soccer team had just won its third straight playoff overtime game on a 40-yarder to send the Lady Lancers to the state championships.
“I was pregnant, and I’m jumping up and down. That probably was not a good thing,” she laughed.
The couple has two children, Danny, born in 1994, and Katie, born 17 months later. Both of them, surprise, became athletes and, surprise, have had stints in teaching.
Katie, in particular, was noted for her prowess on the soccer field. The 2014 Peoples Academy graduate is one of only a handful of Vermont soccer players to score 100 goals in her high school career.
In a message last week, Katie’s description of her mom’s philosophy sounded just like the words coming out of her mom’s mouth.
“My mom has made a profound impact on many peoples’ lives. Whether you’ve had her as a teacher, coach, or just interacted with her you know that she always puts the needs of others before her own. Over the years she has instilled self confidence, determination and teamwork in everyone that she’s worked with. One of her famous quotes is, ‘Teams that play together, stay together,’ ” Katie wrote, adding she has received several notes of praise for her mom. “As I’ve collected all of these thoughtful notes from past people it is clear that there is a team surrounding Carolyn Stames and that team has stayed together wishing her a happy retirement.”
You can’t hide that Lancer pride
Lamoille, as a union school, draws students from six different towns, and union schools often have more starkly disparate cliques than single-town high schools. There are the usual divisions in socioeconomics, academic prowess, political leanings, cultural tastes, but also competing, hometown interests.
When Stames started teaching and coaching, Lamoille had only been in existence a little over a decade, and there were still strong town ties within the student body. She said she remembers coaching JV basketball and hearing about the “Fab 5,” a group of starters from Cambridge Elementary School who were now at Lamoille.
“And I was, like, ‘whoa, whoa, whoa. We’re Lamoille Union. We’re all Lancers,’” she said.
What better way to break down provincial loyalty than to be a Hyde Park player catching for a Waterville pitcher; a point guard from Eden tossing up an alley-oop for a Johnson dunker; a Cambridge midfielder serving up a header for a striker from Belvidere?
“It’s my philosophy that if our classes play together, we’re going to stay together, because if we don’t, there could be social issues, there’s going to be bullying,” she said. “I’m a big believer in positivity, a believer that positive reinforcement enhances positive performance.”
In 34 years of teaching, Stames has seen her former students have kids and those kids become her students and players, too, which brings about a nice cycle of nostalgia. Even nicer is when former students write her letters telling her of the lessons she instilled in them, and how that influenced their own parenting, teaching or coaching.
“That reciprocal learning, when you teach somebody something and they teach someone else, is the circle of life,” she said. “They’re being the role model that, I hope, I was for them.”
