At an Aug. 17 meeting of the Cambridge Selectboard, the full plans for a 60-unit recreational vehicle park planned for a currently vacant patch of land on Route 108 near Smugglers Notch and its developer were revealed.
The project, tentatively titled Smugglers Notch RV Village and set to be built into an area informally known as “peregrines landing” down the Mountain Road from Smugglers Notch, provoked intense speculation and concern on social media even though the proposal was in its infancy.
Interest in the project began when Vermont Land Design, the group hired to plan the site, stopped at the Lamoille County Planning Commission as part of the broader process of satisfying regulations required by Act 250, the state’s wide-reaching and rigorous land-use law.
Before the commission could release its narrow comment on whether the RV park is compatible with the regional plan, the selectboard asked them to hold off until after a joint meeting with the planning commission could be held.
Before a well-attended meeting at the Cambridge Fire Department, the developer revealed himself to be longtime Jeffersonville resident Berni Kuntzelmann.
Kuntzelmann moved to the area at 25 in 1977, taking a job as executive chef at Smugglers’ Notch Resort. Together, he and his wife, Jana, ran several businesses in the Cambridge area between 1979 through the end of the century, including Jana’s Cupboard Restaurant, The Cupboard Delicatessen & Bakery and Mama Mia’s Pizzeria Plus.
In 2000, Kuntzelmann turned to the property development and management business. He had a hand in developing the Cambridge Greenway trail, Vermont Canoe and Kayak on the Lamoille River and the Jeffersonville Farmers Market.
Kuntzelmann bought the 22 acres of land he plans to transform into an RV Park in 2018 after he saw lots along the road being bought up and subdivided. He wants to maintain the natural beauty of the area, he said, and the RV park was the best option for making use of the land while keeping it whole.
“We believe it fits into the Cambridge town’s plan of promoting small business, recreation and tourism,” he said. “It would be seasonal, not change the topography of the property or require many permanent structures. It will be self-sustaining in that it will not create a demand on the village’s sewer and water systems. It’s a hospitality-based business that my family and I are well versed in and will provide a service that we believe is lacking in our area.”
In a presentation led by Tom Wawrzeniak, a designer with Vermont Land Design, maps of the proposed site as well as high-detail graphic renderings of how the site would appear from multiple vantage points gave a glimpse of the project.
Wawrzeniak took the selectboard and the audience on a tour of the site’s history, showing how a house and then a restaurant that burned down in 1979 had existed on the property in previous decades. The site would be seasonal, have electricity and Wi-Fi and a small structure on the site would contain showers and laundry facilities.
According to Wawrzeniak, the compact site will be 60 feet back from the road and as much of the natural area on the property will be preserved as possible. A paved area would lead off Route 108 and into an area where the recreational vehicles would register.
Wawrzeniak also stressed that RV parks all have rules that forbid activities that cause excessive noise or cause other disturbances.
Kuntzelmann said that the neglected tennis court that occupies the property now may be resurfaced and used as a pickleball court or entertainment area.
Concerned neighbors
Vocal members of the audience at the joint meeting, mostly residents that live near the proposed site of the RV park, voiced concerns about potential impacts the project may have on the environment, traffic and quality of life in the area.
“I’m willing to have a side bet, over and under, on how many try to go up through the Notch with a big rig and don’t make it,” said Ruthanne Rust, referring to the narrow turns on the road through Smugglers Notch.
Rust also cited general traffic, road degradation and possible impact on an area aquifer as concerns.
“We do have times when the aquifer that we’re on gets low, and we find that we have to limit our use of water. I have a feeling that we’re probably from the same aquifer or closely related aquifers that we certainly may envision an impact on our water,” said Deborah Pomeroy, whose property is close to the proposed RV park site.
Zeke Zucker, whose property directly abuts the land of the proposed project, said he found himself in the bind of having to look after his own direct interests.
Though he said Kuntzelmann had been communicative and direct with him and even expressed interest in buying him out, those talks had stalled, and he was concerned about how the park might affect property values.
“It’s a beautiful field, for sure, and I want to see it put to good use,” Zucker said. “I’m at the center of the bullseye. I don’t want to squash the project. But I’ve got to watch out for myself too.”
“Berni bought the land and Berni’s trying to do something useful and economic for the town,” said Daniel DeLongis. “I would agree that 60 RVs there doesn’t sound scenic. It doesn’t sound like a small development. It actually sounds like it is going to be rather large and loud and use a lot of resources.”
Notable supporters
While some among the crowd expressed their outright support for the project and some who voiced concerns or asked questions also noted they weren’t totally opposed to it, Kuntzelmann enjoyed the support of two important allies at the meeting.
One was Cambridge Selectboard member Larry Wyckoff, who claimed that he had learned through informal discussions with area business owners that the project was generally supported by that community.
Wyckoff contended that an RV park in that area fits within the town plan, the essential and only question the planning commission and selectboard must ask of the project, and that jumping through the hoops for Act 250 will cover the other concerns and give adjoining neighbors their say.
He urged those concerned to look at it from the perspective of what could go there instead of an RV park while expressing his contempt for Act 250.
“If I did this properly and wanted to spend a ton of money on an engineer, I could put between 24 and 30 houses in that area,” he said. “I think Act 250 is just a matter of giving them the blank check and saying get me through it. The shame of Act 250 is if you’re willing to spend the money, you will get through it. It hurts a little guy. It’s not fair for someone to own a piece of land and not be able to do something with it.”
Director of the Lamoille Economic Development Corporation Patrick Ripley expressed his support and thanked those present for bringing their concerns to the meeting instead of voicing them on social media and pointed to Act 250 as an adequate tool for addressing many of the concerns brought forward.
“Let’s communicate more so we don’t sow these seeds of misinformation,” he said. “Berni has done everything by the rules. I don’t envy anyone who has to go through Act 250, especially if you’re a business-minded person. The state of Vermont has a very robust permitting process, one of the most robust in our country. It’s very difficult to do things here and very expensive. So, there are processes in place to protect things that are being discussed tonight.”
Ripley said after the meeting that the corporation viewed the RV park as a matter of economic development and small business.
“There’s a process in place and Berni’s following it. If some folks that are not as informed about that process, I can understand they may not be, but there’s a lot in place to protect Vermont’s spaces. Berni’s doing what he needs to do to move the project forward,” he said.
Next steps
Now it’s up to the planning commission and its chair April Edwards to convene a special meeting, which will be open to the public and announced soon, to decide whether the RV park as its currently planned conflicts with the town plan.
Members of the commission signaled that it would be unlikely they will have any comment on the regional planning commission’s currently withheld judgement on how the park might fight with the regional plan.
The Cambridge Selectboard will then consider the planning commission’s decision and could potentially come to their own totally separate decision on how the project fits with the town plan.
Either way, the potential Smugglers Notch RV Village is still in its early stages and regardless of the planning commission and town’s decision on the matter, the far more comprehensive judgement of the Act 250 process remains before Kuntzelmann’s vision can become a reality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.