With the closure of the Planned Parenthood clinic in Hyde Park, patients in Lamoille County will lose access to a major provider of reproductive health care.
Last week, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England announced the closure of clinics in Hyde Park, Bennington, Middlebury and St. Albans. The organization also announced that this shift will allow for the expansion of hours and services at clinics in Williston, Barre, Brattleboro and other locations throughout the Northeast while maintaining the current level of services in Burlington, Rutland, St. Johnsbury and elsewhere.
While the Hyde Park clinic makes abortion referrals, it provides no abortion services on-site.
Lucy Leriche, vice president of this regional division of Planned Parenthood, cited pandemic disruption of health care, staffing issues, the rise of remote health care services and the highly politicized organization’s need to ensure financial sustainability as the core issues involved in the decision to close Hyde Park Health Center and other rural clinics.
“Our costs are increasing. There’s been a lot of upward pressure in our expenses without the commensurate increases in revenue and income,” Leriche said. “Related to that is fewer funding opportunities for our organization that has been the byproduct of ceaseless political attacks. Even though Vermont is a really supportive state for our work and our services and for health care access, right next door in New Hampshire and Maine, there’s a lot more volatility.”
Last October, Leriche acknowledged that pandemic-related staffing issues that were affecting every corner of the health care industry were especially acute at the organization’s rural clinics like the one in Hyde Park.
Planned Parenthood clinics in Burlington or Williston to the east or Barre to the southwest are the closest clinics available to Lamoille County residents. None of the remaining health clinics that offer similar services to Planned Parenthood — including Lamoille Health Family Medicine and Stowe Family Practice, both run by Lamoille Health Partners, and the Women’s Health Center at Copley Hospital — offer abortion services to patients.
Leriche said she understood transportation is a barrier to many requiring health care, but said that telehealth access to Planned Parenthood services, which allow patients to interact with a health professional by video or phone call, will still be available. Remote access will allow patients to access contraceptive services and allow health care workers to provide counsel on medications that allow for early pregnancy termination, among other services, she said.
Though Vermonters will vote on whether to enshrine reproductive liberty into the state Constitution with the possible ratification of Proposition 5 in November and a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision indicated the court will likely overturn the laws that safeguard the right to an abortion at a federal level, Leriche said Planned Parenthood does not predict a subsequent rise in people coming to Vermont to obtain an abortion because surrounding states like New York and Massachusetts allow abortions as well.
“We need to shore ourselves up and we need to remain sustainable,” Leriche said. “This is a move that we feel will help us to provide care to future generations.”
Still, the departure of Planned Parenthood from the county has some local leaders dismayed, including Becky Gonyea, director at the domestic and sexual violence prevention organization Clarina Howard Nichols Center.
“Access to safe, affordable health care is critical to the well-being of all individuals. The closure of the Hyde Park center will make that access more difficult,” Gonyea said. “It will not be feasible for many patients to travel an hour to the nearest Planned Parenthood health center in St. Johnsbury, Barre or Williston. Some patients will be forced to seek care elsewhere or to delay or forego care.”
Gonyea also said the Planned Parenthood model was preferred by some patients for its discreet nature, services for those without health insurance and low-cost birth control.
“The systemic issues — navigating COVID, staffing shortages and funding issues — are not unique to Planned Parenthood, but these closures will only put further pressure on an already challenged health care system both locally and statewide,” she said.
