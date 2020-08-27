Morristown officials, regional Act 250 commission members and several others tour the town-owned land off Duhamel Road where officials want to expand the town’s gravel pit.
The site visit Aug. 18 occurred as part of Morristown’s desire to update its Act 250 permit and expand its gravel and sand operation into this large field, currently used by the public for outdoor recreation.
The field and surrounding forest is a favorite spot for hikers, runners, hunters and an avid mountain biking community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.