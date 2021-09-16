The town of Morristown is still waiting for a decision on its Act 250 application filed 20 months ago seeking approval to start the third phase of gravel removal from the town gravel pit at the end of Duhamel Road.
The town wants to start carving into an 8.77-acre swath of land next to the other two phases of the pit and start pulling out material for its highway department needs — roughly 700,000 cubic yards over a 25-year period. That’s about 58,000 dump trucks’ worth of material.
As the town plans to dig in, neighbors have raised concerns about water quality and mountain bikers worry about continued access to a nearby trail network.
Little action has been taken in recent months, but as the town awaits a hearing date from the Act 250 commission, here’s how things stand.
Water quality
The main pushback to the Phase 3 extraction project comes from Don and Lela Avery, who own 22 acres of farmland on Duhamel Road that abuts town property where the gravel pit is situated.
The Averys have operated Cady’s Falls Nursery on their property since 1980. They retired last year from breeding, growing and selling plants and now have plans to function as a botanical garden for people to visit.
In testimony filed with the Act 250 commission this spring, the Averys said they have been involved in Act 250 proceedings surrounding gravel removal from the town pit for 36 years, before the town purchased the land in 1991 for $850,000 — an “extremely wise” decision, according to the new Morristown town plan.
Avery said their aquifer is on the town property, but they have a deeded right to it. The water has been tested regularly and has “proven to be exceptionally pure and well suited” for the nursery’s use. Avery estimates about 10 million gallons a year flows from that spring, enough to run several irrigation and hose outlets simultaneously, without electric pumps — enough for three acres and field crops and 25,000 potted plants, along with their drinking water.
Avery worries that digging into the new area will disrupt the aquifer and testified that a hydrogeologist he consulted “concluded that the removal of the deep, sand and gravel filter layer is likely to interfere with the essential functioning of the aquifer and that the quality of our spring water could be compromised.”
Tyler Mumley, a local civil engineer and land use planner hired by the town to shepherd the project through the Act 250 process, wrote that a hydrogeologist hired by the town found that the Avery spring is “located in an isolated area with no development or potential sources of contamination” within a 500-foot buffer zone.
Mumley’s remarks were part of a 16-page report covering a myriad of issues for the Act 250 commission, on everything from water and soil quality to recreational and transportation issues, to aesthetics.
“Based on the information reviewed, recharge to the Avery spring is not likely to be affected by the gravel extraction. In addition, the proposed expansion is not likely to impact the water quality or yield of the Avery spring, since an adequate buffer will remain after completion of gravel mining,” Mumley’s report said.
Avery, however, said the other expert’s hydro assessment, that a 20-foot soil buffer would still likely remain even after all the gravel is mined from the proposed site, is flawed and “troublesome,” substituting the word “watershed” for aquifer.
Subtraction by addition?
The Act 250 commission inquired about waste asphalt that is accumulating at the pit. According to Mumley, the town has made a habit of bringing excess asphalt from local highway projects to the pit a few times a year — depending on the extent of local road projects in a year — and mixing it in with extracted gravel from the pit because it makes a good subbase for new road projects.
“The town understands that it does not fall under the typical ‘gravel extraction’ processes, but the ability to combine the asphalt with the combined gravel extraction crushing process in the pit is very effective and efficient,” the April 30 document reads.
Along with the waste asphalt, the commission noted extensive growth of Japanese knotweed, one of the most notorious and hard to eradicate invasive plant species in Vermont. According to Mumley’s report, the knotweed was most likely brought into the pit area when off-site material from town road projects and ditch cleaning projects were trucked to the site.
The town acknowledges that knotweed, along with honeysuckle, is difficult to control without the use of pesticides, and all root matter needs to be removed, a process that could take several rounds. Other methods could include smothering knotweed with tar paper or burning honeysuckle to prevent the plants from re-sprouting.
Avery said knotweed and asphalt aren’t the only things the town brought to the pit. In his testimony, complete with photographs, he said the town in 2010 dumped sludge there, which it trucked out of the settling ponds that catch commercial parking lot runoff in the north end of town.
Avery said after he complained, the town pumped it out, but he worried much of the sludge had been absorbed into the ground.
“Many years of observing gravel pits has taught me that the Duhamel Pit is a typical example of how gravel pits are operated,” Avery said. “They are treated as out-of-sight, out-of-mind, waste places.”
Recreation not part of the plan
Mountain bikers who use the increasingly popular Cadys Falls mountain bike trails, located south and west of the gravel pit — Phase 3 would continue the pit’s operations southward — have also chimed in.
Riders want to be able to continue to use the “haul road” to keep downhill access to the trails below the pit.
Scores of riders submitted comments, and 185 of them responded to a survey asking about ridership on the informal trail network just in one week at the end of January.
Not surprisingly, the comments were near-universally glowing in their regard for the trail network.
James Brewster, a Morrisville resident, submitted Act 250 comments in April, saying the town has dragged its feet on working with the recreationists.
The selectboard issued Brewster a statement in April saying, “We are currently working on site plan revisions for the proposed Phase 3 of the Duhamel Gravel Pit and believe it best to finalize that work.”
The statement did note the board was committed to working with recreational users, but Brewster said, “It is a mischaracterization to say that there have been collaborative efforts between the town and recreational users on this project.”
