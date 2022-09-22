A plane crash at the Morrisville-Stowe airport two years ago was caused by the pilot losing control of the plane after trying to avoid a ditch on takeoff, according to the accident report from the federal agency overseeing air safety.
The crash occurred the morning of Sept. 3, 2020. According to the National Transportation Safety Board investigation, the pilot, Beth Schiller, of Essex, N.Y., had flown her small plane to the small regional airport to show her friend, Phillip Camp, of Stowe, how to improve his takeoff and landing skills.
Schiller told investigators she was using the grass landing area next to the runway — often favored by glider pilots — and had already used the grassy area for several takeoffs, “all without incident.”
The investigation determined that, during the last takeoff attempt, after the pilot gave the Cessna some power and released the brakes, the plane veered to the left toward a ditch between the grass and the asphalt runway. After unsuccessfully trying to steer away from the ditch, the pilot decided to “rotate,” or pull back on the yoke to take off.
The plane went briefly airborne before stalling and crashing.
Both Schiller and Camp were taken to the hospital with what the University of Vermont Medical Center told the News & Citizen were “moderate to severe injuries.” The newspaper reported at the time that the two were released from the hospital in good condition the next day.
The News & Citizen was not alerted that the National Transportation Safety Board had finished its final report in May 2021 until General Aviation News reported briefly earlier this month on the final findings, without going into much detail.
According to the report, Schiller was sitting in the right pilot’s seat of the 1950 Cessna 170 aircraft. Her passenger was in the left seat, which is normally the seat for the main pilot, according to investigators. A Federal Aviation Administration investigator reported that seating arrangement “may indicate Schiller may have been conducting flight instruction.”
The report noted Schiller had a pilot license but not an instructor’s license, while Camp did not have a student pilot license, although he did have an FAA medical certification.
According to the report, Schiller had 2,200 hours of total flight experience, and 1,400 hours on that make and model of aircraft.
The plane had last been inspected 10 and a half months earlier during its annual inspection and had been flown for a total of 5,720 hours in its lifetime.
Schiller told investigators that “the airport community has long requested that this hazard be filled in,” referring to the ditch she was trying to avoid. She recommended in her statement to investigators that the FAA “revisit the safety” of having a four-inch ditch adjacent to both the asphalt and turf runways, saying it was the second time the ditch had played a role in an accident at the airport.
“This incident would not have occurred if there was no ditch,” Schiller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.