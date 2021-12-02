Those big orange plow trucks that the Vermont Agency of Transportation uses to keep the roads cleared, salted and sanded all winter are so ubiquitous that, save for a passing glance of the drivers piloting them, one could be forgiven for thinking they all look exactly alike.
Not anymore.
Enter Snowbegone Kenobi.
The transportation agency this year invited Vermont elementary schools to name the state’s plows that clear the roads in their area, after news coverage went viral last year about the tradition in Scotland of naming their plows, according to Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn. With 250 full-sized trucks in the fleet, and a similar number of elementary schools, there were plenty to go around.
The newly christened plows can now be seen bedecked with white and green signs sporting their names.
“While keeping Vermont’s roads safe for winter travel is serious business, naming the plows sounded like fun,” Flynn said last month in announcing the naming contest. “We hope that Vermonters will support this opportunity for children throughout our state to see the name they created on a snowplow that is maintaining Vermont’s highways.”
Most Lamoille County elementary schools got in on the fun.
Two of them went to a galaxy far, far away for inspiration. Cambridge Elementary School kids capitalized on arguably the most indelible pop culture icon introduced in the past several years with Baby Snowda. Bishop Marshall School, meanwhile, went full Jedi with its Snowbegone Kenobi — may the Force be with it.
Eden Central School put a cool spin on some spicy cuisine with its plow name: Brr-ito. Stowe Elementary kept things even colder, going full Arctic with its Polarplow.
Cold weather terms made the cut in Waterville (Blizzard Bessie) and Wolcott (Super Snow Storm).
Animal themes were popular among the kiddos, with the tiny one-room Elmore School dubbing its big orange machine Snowy Owl.
Some local elementary schools lent their mascots to the plows — see Hyde Park’s Snow Hawk and Morrisville’s Snowy Wolf Pup.
And, in case you were wondering, yes, there is a Plowy McPlowFace roaming the roads, courtesy of Bridge School in Middlebury.
