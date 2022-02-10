A Peoples Academy teacher has been chosen to help NASA look back through time.

Science teacher Rita Ciambra has been pegged to work with an astronomer at the California Institute of Technology to identify very young stars — stars that are so far away, it’s taken thousands of years for their light to reach the watchful lenses of telescopes trained on the heavens.

The name of the year-long research project is a mouthful — the NASA/IPAC Teacher Archive Program — but fellow space nerds who have been nervously and excitedly watching the launch of the James Webb space telescope, or recent sorties to Mars, will home in on that all-important first part: NASA.

Ciambra is the first Vermont teacher ever chosen for the program. So, what willshe and her team of five educators be doing?

“We’re looking for young stellar objects, essentially forming stars in a specific star cluster in this region of the sky,” she said. “It is found within a large cloud of gas and dust, located in the Northern Hemisphere, which is kind of cool.”

The cluster is called AFGL 490, and while such a name evokes images of a license plate more than a heavenly body, it’s a scintillating find. According to NASA, the cluster is located 2,300 light-years from Earth and stretches across 62 light-years of space.

Just for reference, a single light-year is equal to 5.9 trillion miles. In other words, AFGL 490 is quite far away and very, very large.

The only reason NASA was able to find it was because the telescope that located it has infrared vision — the IPAC part of that acronym stands refers to the Infrared Processing and Analysis Center at Caltech — and could see through all the space dust surrounding it.

Ciambra’s team will be working with astronomer Lisa Rebull at Caltech.

“I study how baby stars form, and how the rotation rate of stars changes with time. This has bearing on how/when/where stars form planets and ultimately life,” Rebull said in a 2019 interview with the organization Aspire for Equality. “We develop tools that help astronomers make discoveries.”

For Ciambra, it’s the opportunity to participate in research that could help extend humankind’s view of the universe. As part of the program’s mission, some of Ciambra’s astronomy students will be able to help.

“It’s pretty cool because it’s legit,” she said. “We are doing research and we are going to share it with the astronomical community in hope of furthering research on stellar evolution.”

Stargazer

Ciambra has had her eyes turned toward space since she was a child in southern Vermont. She grew up going each summer to the Stellafane telescope convention, a weekend-long event where amateur telescope makers gather and show off their scopes.

Imagine a field lined with telescopes of all different sizes, some as big as a cannon, all tilted toward the night sky, and that’s Stellafane. Ciambra’s family had a telescope, and they would bring it along.

“Every summer we would go and camp out and attend this big star party,” she said. “So, I’ve kind of just always been into it, because my parents were, like, ‘This is a thing you’re going to do.’ I was a little kid, so it was awesome.”

The budding astronomer ended up pursuing a more terrestrial science, earning an undergraduate degree in biology from the University of New Hampshire, and then starting her teaching career in the Granite State.

She taught there for nine years before moving to Morrisville with her husband, Doug Farquhar — who teaches math at Peoples — for the 2020-21 school year.

After her first year of teaching, she realized there were not a whole lot of opportunities for stargazing students, so she started an astronomy class. It proved so popular over the next eight years that kids would pack the classes during the day and come back to school that night to look at the New Hampshire skies.

“We didn’t have an observatory at my old school, but I have a telescope, so I would just put it in my car, bring it back to the school at seven at night and set it up on the football field,” she said. “Kids actually came back to school. Which is pretty crazy, because they don’t voluntarily come back to school for anything.”

Student scientists

Peoples Academy does have an observatory, the Grout, and it has a sordid history.

Built in in 1931, it was immediately a hit with amateur astronomers. But in 1974, some thieves broke the observatory padlock and stole the telescope inside.

A new telescope was installed in 1976, but that one was also stolen 13 years later.

However, in a series of, well, astronomical events, the original Bausch and Lomb telescope mysteriously ended back up at PA — someone just left it on the high school’s front steps. Now, the original telescope once again sits on its mount, aimed at the heavens.

Between the Grout Observatory and a handful of telescopes donated, borrowed and bought, the students in Ciambra’s astronomy class now have plenty of opportunities to comb the night skies — “when it’s not negative 15 out,” she chuckles, noting, however, cold, crisp nights are ideal for viewing.

There’s something of a generational gap among youth who are excited about space. The 1960s space race that culminated with the moon landing led to millions of people interested in becoming astronauts, and a trip to Space Camp was sure to get the kids in your class jealous in the 1980s.

But then, there was the Challenger explosion on takeoff in 1986, and the Columbia explosion on re-reentry 17 years later, spelling the end of a space shuttle program that was already failing to capture kids’ imaginations.

In recent years, space is hot again, Ciambra said. One of the marquee moments was when a photograph of a black hole was released in 2019, captured out — way, way out — in the center of a galaxy known as Messier 87.

Then there’s “all the stuff happening on Mars,” like the landing of Perseverance on the Red Planet. Ciambra said with social media amping up the hype, big endeavors in space are more accessible to people.

“In my class, we do current events, and kids always have stuff for that,” she said. “They never come in and say, ‘Oh, I can’t find a current event in astronomy.’’’

As Ciambra embarks on her journey with her NASA astronomer team leader, and as she incorporates their findings and their processes into the Peoples Academy classroom atop Copley Hill, there will be plenty of current events to talk about.

Even if the events they are now witnessing were only current thousands of years ago.