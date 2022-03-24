William Cafferky, a 1980 graduate of Peoples Academy in Morristown, has been selected to the position of deputy director of operations for the U.S. Army’s Medical Research and Development Command located at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Md.
Cafferky joined the U.S. Army in 1982 as a combat medic and served 25 years until his retirement in 2007.
In 2008 he was recruited to develop an operations cell for the command focusing on biological and chemical countermeasure development with numerous laboratories around the world.
The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command is the Army’s medical materiel developer, with responsibility for medical research, development and acquisition. Its expertise in these areas help to establish and maintain the capabilities the army needs remain ready and lethal on the battlefield.
Cafferky is a retired U.S. Army 1st Sergeant and resides in Berkeley Springs, W.V., with his wife Mary and their children. He is the son of the late Sonny Tricomi and Christina Tricomi of Hyde Park.
His military honors and awards include the Distinguished Order of Military Medical Merit Medal, six U.S. Army Meritorious Service medals, several Army commendation and achievement medals as well as the Expert Field Medical Badge.
