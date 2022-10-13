Between mid-November and mid-May, Morrisville’s parking spaces and municipal lots are empty overnight, as the town annually enacts a six-month winter parking ban, whether it snows or not.
A new town parking committee wants to do away with that parking prohibition, especially in the large Pleasant Street lot bearing the ubiquitous Copley name.
“If we no longer artificially limit our overnight parking, this policy change dramatically increases overnight parking capacity for the 325 days a year that snow removal is not needed in the Copley Municipal Parking Lot,” a recently drafted report by the four-person town parking committee states.
A quick glance at the police blotter in any given week between November and May shows plenty of incidents where vehicles are reported in violation of the overnight ban, even if temperatures are closer to summerlike than sub-32 — although the town has previously indicated the parking ban comes in handy in the spring when crews want to sweep away a winter’s worth of dust, dirt and salt.
“So, the town’s main parking shortage is self-inflicted, and takes place only during the winter months in the Copley Municipal Parking Lot on Pleasant Street,” the report says.
No free parking
According to the report, there are now 25 spots in that lot, with an additional 17 planned next year when the town repaves the lot and repaints a new parking configuration. However, all or most of those spots are already claimed, thanks to an arrangement between the town and the owners of a 24-unit apartment building currently under construction on nearby Hutchins Street.
Construction on that Village Center Apartments project, an affordable housing project by Lamoille Housing Partnership, was interrupted this summer when a fire broke out in a lower floor room.
The committee recommended the town update its 2019 study of that lot once the Hutchins Street apartment building is finished and fully occupied and recommended no future parking waivers be granted in that lot until either that study is updated or the town creates new parking availability elsewhere.
At its meeting last week, the town selectboard agreed to send the development review board a letter asking it to stop granting parking waivers for residential developments.
“I think the lot’s full,” planning director and zoning administrator Todd Thomas told the board. Thomas, who also drafted the parking committee report, said one project with 21 residential units and a commercial space on Pleasant Street has already broke ground and another is on its way to his desk, and would otherwise likely seek a parking waiver.
“Maybe it’s a few months, maybe it’s 18 months,” Thomas said of how long the parking waiver moratorium might last — if the review board heeds the selectboard’s request. “The developers during the timeout period will either wait for that timeout or provide 100 percent of the parking on their own properties.”
Parking places
With the Copley municipal lot pretty much spoken for, the parking committee looked to other downtown locations for adequate overnight parking.
One spot identified is the large dirt parking lot at Oxbow Riverfront Park — the committee suggested the overnight parking could be on the side abutting the Lamoille River.
Another spot is the lot on Lower Main Street bookended by Union Bank and Bourne’s Energy. The committee recommended the town negotiate with those two businesses to allow overnight parking there in exchange for the town maintaining and plowing the lot.
“This parking lot is almost completely empty each day after 5 p.m., so new overnight parking can easily be created there,” according to the committee report.
As far as work-day parking, the committee recommended budgeting for and building new spaces in front of the Noyes House Museum on Lower Main Street next summer, creating 11 spots.
It also calls for making Hutchins Street a one-way route when the Village Center project is finished, which would create about 10 new spots for no cost “other than a bucket of road paint needed for the road striping.”
“The last two years have inarguably proven that having Hutchins Street closed does not negatively impact downtown traffic, so the impact of the street coming back as one-way will only benefit traffic flow,” the report says.
The report suggests a bucket of paint — presumably depending on the size of the bucket — could also create an additional seven spots on Lower Main Street if the town changes the parking configuration there to make it angled parking instead of parallel. This scheme might take some getting used to by drivers, since the recommendation calls for vehicles to back into those spots instead of pulling in nose first.
The committee believes back-in parking will alleviate local police concerns about fender benders on Lower Main Street, as well as providing a “traffic calming effect” there. The report includes a photo from the 1940s showing angled parking on both sides of Lower Main Street.
The committee also calls for more two-hour daytime parking in certain spots, the lot on Brigham Street, in particular. The report says parking there is largely used by town employees and Union Bank workers who leave their cars there all day during the week. Elsewhere, all on-street parking on Lower Main, Portland, Pleasant and Bridge streets would be for two hours only.
Also, the committee recommends making the town more bicycle friendly, since bikes take up far less space than cars and trucks.
The report also says the town needs to do a better job at managing its parking, noting there is no information about municipal parking on the town website and signs around town are “sparse, and sometimes conflicting, and even counterproductive.”
The committee also calls on the town to enforce parking rules and calls for reducing the amount of time a vehicle can be parked in municipal lots from the current 72 hours during the work week to a stricter 24 hours.
Another option?
The committee report says its recommendations are the easiest and most “taxpayer-friendly” fixes to create more downtown parking, and should be tackled first before sending money on further studies, land purchases or parking structure construction.
But as new housing projects proceed in the village at a rapidity that has some people joyous to have housing and others decrying the pace of development, the parking committee acknowledges parking can’t be created with buckets of paint and in-house resources alone.
Some proposals — such as a widening Brigham Street or creating a parking lot near the rail trail at the bottom of Pleasant Street already being used informally — wouldn’t cost much but would require negotiating with property owners.
The committee’s longer term, more expensive and “most obvious parking creation recommendation” is to build a parking garage. The committee recommends the town adopt a 1 percent local option tax on meals and rooms to help pay for it.
Stowe has had a local option tax for 16 years and pulls in about $1 million a year in revenue — an outlier made possible by the sheer number of restaurants, bars and hotels in the tourist-heavy town.
The committee report concludes that, while there is “ample low-hanging fruit” to solve current parking issues, “eventually, capital must be spent as the town grows to create more downtown parking availability.”
