A Wolcott man initially accused of firing a rifle at a UPS truck Friday was actually wielding a pellet gun, according to the county prosecutor.
The UPS driver was not injured.
Philip Teal, 65, was arrested Friday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and recklessly endangering another person.
But, at his arraignment Monday in Lamoille County Superior Court, he pleaded not guilty to a lesser charge of simple assault, according to State’s Attorney Todd Shove.
Police say the UPS delivery man backed into a School Street driveway Friday around 5:15 p.m. so he could turn around and make a delivery elsewhere.
As the delivery driver headed back along School Street, he reported seeing a man standing in his yard with a rifle. Then the driver heard a loud bang and saw his windshield crack.
The driver went to the sheriff’s department, where deputies dug the ordnance out of the windshield support post, and then headed to Wolcott to take Teal into custody.
Shove said Teal was released on conditions that he surrender all firearms to police, including the pellet gun. Shove said he’ll likely file additional charges, but didn’t go into further detail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.