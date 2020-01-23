The Morrisville Plaza will soon be home to a new business.
Peebles department store, one of the anchor businesses of the plaza for years, is closing in mid-February and will be replaced by Gordmans, another brand of department store that’s in the same family.
Gordmans will open for business on Tuesday, Feb. 18, with a ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m.
Both Gordmans and Peebles are owned by Stage Stores Inc., which is converting all its Peebles and other stores to Gordmans during 2020. Stage announced the change on Dec. 30 from its headquarters in Houston.
Before the conversions began, Stage operating 614 Bealls, Goody’s, Palis Royals, Peebles and Stage stores, along with 158 Gordmans, in 42 states.
Gordmans, billed as an apparel and home décor store with prices at lower than a typical department store, is popular in the Midwest, and the company is looking to grow the brand into the Northeast and other regions. The store brand has been in existence for over 100 years and promotes itself as offering popular brands in an “off-price concept.”
According to Stage staffers, “guests are responding positively to Gordmans’ off-price concept,” which helped lead to the decision to convert all Stage stores. Gordmans stores receive new merchandise weekly, dealing in clothing and apparel, home décor, footwear, gifts, accessories and more.
As part of the conversion, company officials announced a number of new staff members will be hired, including a store manager and assistant manager and sales and stockroom associates.