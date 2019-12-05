Plans to build a large apartment building in the heart of Morrisville have town officials again considering how to add more downtown parking.
The housing project, Village Center Apartments, was the hot topic at the Morristown Select Board meeting on Monday. The plan would put a 24-apartment building on what’s now an empty lot on Hutchins Street, across from the municipal parking lot.
Parking — mainly, the lack if it and need for more — was at the center of the discussion on Monday.
“This project will create strain on parking in the downtown,” said Dan Lindley, Morristown town administrator. “This will, without a doubt, negatively impact the municipal lot” on Pleasant Street.
With that being said, Lindley added that Village Center Apartments “is a great project.”
Support for the housing project was almost universal, but several select board members and residents worried about the impact on a downtown already strangled for parking.
There is a shortage of parking in the village, acknowledged Jim Lovinsky, executive director of Lamoille Housing Partnership, one of the developers for the project.
“We want to be part of the solution,” Lovinsky said.
“Housing is a real need, and we’re trying to make that happen,” Lovinsky said. “The town changed their zoning to this many units” on the Hutchins Street lot, and he doesn’t want to see a lack of parking put the brakes on it now.
The majority of apartments will have one or two bedrooms, Lovinsky said, and will be a mix of low- and moderate-income spaces with rent ranging from $650 to $1,000 per month, including utilities.
The Hutchins Street site is ideal, given its central location, Lovinsky said. Residents will be able to walk to almost everything they need, and with plenty of local public transportation, many residents won’t need their own vehicle.
“We’re promoting it that way: You don’t need a car,” Lovinsky said.
The housing partnership is starting to line up funding for the project, he told the board, and will seek local and then state permits as they raise the money. Ideally, they’d like to begin construction in the fall of 2020 and the work will take “about a year.”
Hearing Dec. 11
Lamoille Housing Partnership and Housing Vermont, the project’s main developers, have a hearing Dec. 11 with the Morristown Development Review Board on their application for local permits.
Lovinsky and his staff approached the select board Dec. 2 in part to get the ball rolling about the parking discussion.
Parking is one item up for review Dec. 11. Under Morristown’s zoning bylaws, a project that size needs 18 parking spaces. The long, narrow Hutchins Street lot doesn’t have enough space for that. Current plans show two parking places, one of them handicap-accessible.
The developers hope the town will waive the parking requirement, since the building is within 500 feet of the large municipal parking lot off Pleasant Street, which has 54 parking spaces.
Morristown’s development review board can grant a waiver for the parking requirement, but the municipal lot is typically packed, with a limited number of spots open to overnight parking during the winter.
Realigning the municipal lot has been on the agenda for years, Lindley said, but the town hasn’t been able to pursue it. The grant money used to install a planter and large island there years ago dictated that it remain in place for a set time, which only recently expired. And, with major construction elsewhere in the village the past two years, a parking lot project “would have been a burden on the downtown,” Lindley said.
Revamped parking
The need for more downtown parking focused in recent years on Lower Main Street, where angled parking was considered, then scrapped, then reconsidered before a solution was reached.
Now, the conversation has shifted back to the municipal lot, where an overhaul of the current layout could add up to 18 new spots.
“The parking lot project needs to be done” regardless of what happens with the Village Center Apartments, Lindley said. “Something needs to happen with that lot to increase parking in the downtown — 72 spots would be the goal; we could get up to that many.”
The parking-lot planter would be torn up, the stormwater runoff system would be revamped, the charging station for electric vehicles would be moved and the parking lot would be repaired and restriped.
Now, 25 spaces in the lot are earmarked for overnight parking during the winter, when Morristown bans overnight on-street parking to allow efficient snow removal.
The redesigned parking lot should have eight more overnight spots, Lindley said, for a total of 33.
Lovinsky and his staff estimate that eight of the overnight spots are typically unused on any given night.
“We feel like the issue comes down to winter overnight parking,” Lovinsky told the News & Citizen. Lamoille Housing Partnership’s other two buildings in the village, the Arthur’s building and the Lamoille View Apartments, typically have 17 unused spaces every night that are within 650 feet of the proposed building, so he thinks it should be fairly easy to find enough parking for residents of Village Center Apartments when the time comes.
“We could easily designate those as overnight winter parking for this particular project,” he said. Efforts to work with neighbors to add designated spaces haven’t worked out, he said.
In the meantime, the housing partnership is more than willing to help revamp the municipal lot on Pleasant Street to add spaces closer to the new building.
“That would add what we need as well,” Lovinsky said.
Lamoille Housing Partnership could help with money for paving or striping, Lovinsky said Monday, in order to secure access to some of the new spaces in the municipal lot.
A typical housing project, like the Arthur’s building, requires a developer to invest in parking anyway, Lovinsky said, and chipping in on the town project is just a variation of that. “For us, it’s an investment in the community and town.”
Parking in the municipal lot is always tight, and during events at River Arts or the Veterans of Foreign Wars post, open spaces are rare, said Tricia Follert, Morristown community development director.
Adding up to 18 vehicles to an already crowded lot “is not going to work” without changes, board member Eric Dodge said.
Residents pointed out there are currently two vacant buildings with frontage on the municipal lot, the Nepveu building and the former Corner Pocket bar. If tenants move into those buildings, even more parking will be needed.
Others want the select board to be open to all possibilities, given the dire need for affordable housing.
“I’d like the board to consider how desperately affordable housing is needed,” said Graham Mink, who’s on the Lamoille Housing Partnership board of directors and a real estate developer in the county.
Options suggested
After a lengthy back-and-forth, Chris Towne, the board vice-chair, said the need for more downtown parking and the Village Center Apartments project are really separate issues, even if they are related.
“We need to look at the parking lot project on its own, we need to solve parking in town,” Towne said. Once that happens, the board could consider allotting some spaces to the new apartment building.
“We need to separate the two, work in consultation,” and communicate, Towne said.
The board voted to ask the development review board to open the Dec. 11 hearing on the project, address matters other than parking, and continue the discussion Jan. 22. In that time, Lindley will work with the select board and Lovinsky to solve the parking problems for downtown, and for Village Center Apartments.
Board member Eric Dodge suggested closing the end of Hutchins Street and using the dead-end area for parking.
Board member Judy Bickford suggested, and Fire Chief Denny DiGregorio supported, making Hutchins Street one-way, with angled parking along one side of the road.
Another idea is asking residents of the new building to park overnight somewhere like Oxbow Riverfront Park during the winter.
Whatever the town decides, even if voters approved an overhaul of the municipal lot at town meeting in March, the project likely wouldn’t get started until the summer of 2021.