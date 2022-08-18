The Lamoille County Planning Commission and Vermont Agency of Transportation are looking to shift the nature of parking within the Smugglers Notch section of Route 108, replacing ad hoc parking spots with native flora while adding and expanding designated parking areas.
Overall, the plans will affect nine parking areas in the notch, expanding, renovating or establishing six areas while revegetating three “bootleg” parking spots, according to a presentation given by Seth Jensen, deputy director at the planning commission, at the Cambridge Historical Society last week.
The changes will lead to a slight net reduction in available parking, but the hope is that by expanding the official parking at certain areas around the Notch, parking will be more orderly and less haphazard.
The now lightly graveled pull-off south of the Hell Brook trailhead will be expanded to allow more parking spaces and in a more delineated fashion. A slot near the so-called King Boulder at the Notch’s summit will be cleared for parking and easier pedestrian access.
Other parking that will be refined and possibly expanded include a former Long Trail area, a lot near Big Spring, a lot north of Hell Brook and another parking area within the Notch itself.
Areas slated for revegetation include a roadside slot near the Stowe-Cambridge town line, and two unsanctioned parking spaces near the top of the mountain pass.
At different strategically identified areas, elements like islands, retaining walls and road markers will be added to create better organization in the parking lots and discourage visitors from parking wherever they wish.
The project also calls for a more natural streambed along the road that will allow for better stormwater management.
The areas chosen for revegetation will be seeded with a specially formulated mix of native alpine plant species. There are also plans for additional signs at certain areas and some possible historic markers.
Along with more organized parking, Jensen said that Stowe police, Vermont State Police and the Department of Motor Vehicles will be more empowered to enforce parking regulations in the Notch, even issuing tickets for violations.
The commission and agency will partner with the Green Mountain Club, which works to maintain the nearby Long Trail, to maintain and develop some of the physical improvements planned for the area.
When a member of the presentation’s audience reminded Jensen that many commuters rely on Route 108 as a highway, he acknowledged that the Notch’s dual role as tourist destination and vital commuter route was what made planning so difficult.
“That’s one of the driving factors of trying to reduce traffic during peak times, especially when people are parked along the side of the road,” Jensen said. “That’s what makes this conversation so difficult is that it’s still a state highway, it’s still a road that a lot of people use to get to work, and how do we balance those needs?”
Jensen also alluded to possible future plans. Although there are currently no plans to require visitors pay to park in the Notch, it’s not off the table in the future, nor is possibly banning parking in the Notch altogether. Engineers have been asked to design the new parking areas to accommodate shuttle buses with the idea that visiting Smugglers Notch could become an even more managed experience.
Originally slated to begin last summer but delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, construction will get underway on this project next summer. Interested parties can reach out for further information by emailing info@smuggs108improvementproject.com or calling 802-496-8964.
The Smugglers struggle
Area residents, particularly those in Cambridge, have a long history of trying to forge a road through the Smugglers Notch pass.
Though its geography made it a naturally suitable site for a roadway through the mountain range that separated the northwest section of Lamoille County from the southeast, it was not always easy going.
In 1818, the area was described as “a narrow passage through the mountain, which nature appears to have designed as a road,” according to Roberta Marsh’s 2011 history, “Cambridge Vermont: Special Places, Special People.”
According to Winona Noble’s “A History of Cambridge, Vermont,” the first town vote held to explore building a road through the Notch to connect with Stowe’s road was held in 1855, with some slight alteration of the plans the following year.
The first road was forged in a combined effort between Cambridge and Stowe in the late 1860s, but later fell into disrepair, according to Marsh.
A road suitable for carriages was built in 1894 but was considered a joke as its hills were so steep that it was not suitable for travel in many places, with one section of the road even earning the nickname “Dead Horse Hill.”
Finally, after the advent of the automobile, the state put up $20,000 to forge a road through the Notch. It opened in 1921. Tourism sprung up along with the efforts to establish a souvenir stand near Big Spring that same year.
It was officially designated Route 108 in 1935, but it wasn’t until 1963 that the road was finally paved with asphalt.
