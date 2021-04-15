While 233 Vermonters have died from complications related to the novel coronavirus in 2020, 157 opioid-related fatalities were recorded in the same year, an increase of 38 percent from 2019.
The number of opioid-related deaths, both accidental and undetermined, illustrates the high cost social isolation and social distancing took on those who use drugs, those in recovery and the systems put in place to support them.
It also demonstrates the ongoing toll of a health crisis that predates the virus: since 2017, when the state began recording over 100 opioid-related deaths a year, 511 have died.
A total of 955 have suffered an opiate-related death since 2010.
In 2020, a staggering 88 percent of the 157 dead involved fentanyl, a prescription synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine; heroin was involved in just 25 percent of deaths in 2020.
Chittenden County saw 26 opioid-related deaths and Lamoille County saw five.
The rise in opioid-related deaths is one of the most dramatic effects of a pandemic year that was hard on people in recovery for addiction to a variety of substances.
At the North Central Vermont Recovery Center in Morristown, executive director Daniel Franklin and his team have moved quickly to adapt as the world shut down last March.
Though the center serves largely those in recovery for alcoholism, Franklin knew getting — and staying — in recovery would be a challenge for addicts across the board.
“We feel that the number of people who are struggling with substance use has increased, but because of what was happening during the pandemic, it was harder for people to access care,” Franklin said. “We served 6,985 people, down from 8,031 (in 2019), but more than we did in 2018. We were doing mostly remote services from March 18, 2020, to June 10, 2020.”
Manpower was also an issue.
According to Franklin, about 75 percent of the organization’s volunteers were no longer able to work, which compounded the struggle of not just supporting those in recovery for alcoholism but dealing with the challenges presented by a rural drug market where methamphetamine and cocaine, along with fentanyl, was becoming slightly more prevalent.
The center had to grow its paid staff and rely more than ever on individual recovery coaches and continue to find ways to assist those in recovery with a diverse array of needs such as housing, transportation, employment, food and other basic necessities, all while being unable to rely on traditional fundraising mechanisms.
The compounding effect the pandemic had on the opioid crisis was foremost among Franklin’s concerns and the record death toll occurred despite record-setting mitigation efforts.
According to Franklin, the center gave out 1,998 doses of Narcan, an emergency overdose treatment drug (the previous record was 302).
It also gave out 800 harm reduction to-go packs, which also contained Narcan, that Franklin said were responsible for saving the lives of nine people.
“Vermont lost almost as many people to overdoses as to COVID, and it is not talked about enough in the media or among our elected officials,” Franklin said. “My hope is that, with all these federal funds and other opportunities, that we won't just think of this as plugging holes in a sinking ship but find a way to rebuild our communities better than they were before and realize some of these gaps already existed but were shown to be even more significant during the COVID pandemic.”
Beyond the pandemic
After being forced to move quickly and think innovatively, the center has found that some of the strategies developed will retain their usefulness beyond the pandemic.
When Crystal Bolio — a resident of Johnson, mother of three, and in recovery for 15 years — saw the problems presented by the pandemic, particularly to those in similar situations as herself, she took action. In October 2020, she officially started the Moms in Recovery Support Program out of the North Central Vermont Recovery Center.
The group began meeting in-person once a week in February. Looking to expand the support the group could offer and knowing that transmission of the coronavirus was much rarer outdoors, she started a Moms in Recovery walking group, which now meets twice a week.
“Through the entire pandemic, life continued and the daily stressors that folks in recovery are actively dealing with like substance abuse and then you add the pandemic isolating everyone,” Bolio said. “Connection is a huge piece of recovery. And so keeping our groups limited was difficult. Making sure folks knew that it was safe to come in small groups, following the protocols, making sure that we had enough supplies on hand. We did a lot of Zoom calls.”
She looks forward to continuing to support mothers in recovery as the pandemic wanes, a demographic she sees as particularly vulnerable. Mothers are more likely to have trouble accessing the programs and community needed for recovery while dealing with the complications children bring and a kind of loneliness particular to motherhood.
And she hopes to expand the services offered to women and mothers in recovery with the imminent opening of Jenna’s House in Johnson, a new recovery center named in memory of a Johnson woman who overdosed on fentanyl in February 2020.
Though he prefers in-person services and has found them to be more effective for most people, Franklin also witnessed the difference made by offering remote video recovery support for people isolated by an inability to travel in rural Vermont.
“Some level of virtual services will always be available going forward for those who may have improved access because of it,” he said. “So that's really the biggest change. Our organization stayed as open as we could the entire time and we've really continued to grow.”
With a potential end to the worst of the pandemic in sight, Franklin and the center are looking ahead to continuing to grow by changing how they conceptualize public health and recovery.
Satellite locations that offer fitness centers and wellness programs to those who may not normally have access to such amenities are in the works as part of a larger initiative to promote different avenues for people into recovery. A new emphasis on one-to-one coaching will remain part of their offerings.
Legislating harm reduction
Last Thursday, the Vermont House approved H.225, which would legalize small amounts of the drug buprenorphine, a prescription drug that treats opioid dependence.
The bill, which was sponsored by Chittenden Rep. Anne Pugh, passed 126-19 with a minority of Republican representatives voting against it.
Pugh called the bill a “path toward entering medically supervised treatment” and said it will save lives in a statement on the virtual House floor.
Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George stopped prosecuting buprenorphine possession in 2018 and claimed it led to a reduction in opiate overdoses in the county.
“I think that the overwhelming evidence suggests that decriminalizing a therapeutic amount of buprenorphine is a beneficial thing for our communities and for people who have, in the past, paid the price for just having the medication,” Franklin said.
Now the bill has been sent to a Senate committee, where it awaits approval.
Lamoille County Republican Sen. Richard Westman agreed that treating opiate addiction was an important issue — but had not yet decided how he would vote.
“I do hope we do something with the bill. I suspect we will,” Westman said. “And, you know, for a lot of people that are addicted to opiates, there really are not a lot of good choices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.