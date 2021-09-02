A surging wave of COVID-19 cases is taking a great toll on an already beleaguered workforce of nurses as beds fill with the unvaccinated and they find themselves ever on the frontlines of overwhelmed hospitals across the country.
But in Lamoille County, where 88 percent of those eligible for a vaccine have received at least one dose, it’s a different story.
While Vermont continues to address a general nursing shortage that predates the pandemic, local experts see the generally successful mitigation measures, a high vaccination rate and a manageable load of COVID-19 patients as putting the region on a path toward success when it comes to recruiting and retaining nurses.
“We’re very proud of that, what we’ve accomplished in our community and in our state with vaccination and really how we have responded to the first call for COVID a year and a half ago,” said Lori Profota, chief nursing officer at Copley Hospital in Morristown. “We have integrated and hardwired COVID care into our daily operations across our organization and we do it well, our staff are committed. I think it does make us both geographically appealing and our work environment appealing for people to come into our state.”
While the county’s relative pandemic success has saved it from the worst of the nursing crisis, there are still slower, less flashy crises at hand. The issue of training, recruiting and retaining nurses still faces a variety of structural issues, even as new legislation and provider efforts work to improve it.
A shifting workforce
When Mary Val Palumbo, director of professional education at the University of Vermont, first took up her position, the College of Nursing and Health Sciences had an incoming class of 40.
This year’s incoming class is 120.
“At that time, it seemed like, we could never produce more nurses, but the nursing schools and faculty, despite a faculty shortage, have grown the nursing workforce in Vermont, and now we have about 35 percent of our nurses that report working in Vermont, so there’s been a real effort, or what we call growing your own,” she said.
Training nurses and employing them in the state is just one challenge that Val Palumbo has helped to tackle, but it’s not just the pandemic that has presented new ones. A changing array of workplace options for nurses have drawn them away from the places that need them most, like Copley Hospital and in-home health care.
For example, the flexible and low-risk role of telehealth providers is an area that now employs the same number of nurses that work in hospitals in Vermont.
“I think there is more demand than supply,” Val Palumbo said. “There is definitely a wide number of occupations the nurse can have. When we get beset full-time, like we are now in a pandemic, the hospitals and nursing homes and home health really see where the demand is really more than the supply.”
According to Profota, a nursing education provides such a wide variety of competencies and skills that are transferable to so many different roles that the health care profession has created the web they’re now in.
“I have a mind that if I can train a great nurse, provide education, professional development and growth, and they go out into the community, they serve the community and the profession and represent us in a way that keeps our profession moving forward, I’ve done my good deed and will continue to be successful. But that means that we just have to continue to be more creative and innovative in how we use all levels of licensure,” she said.
Profota said Copley Hospital always has open nursing positions, though doesn’t suffer from a nursing shortage now. She described the hospital’s employment hierarchy as fluid and ever-changing, based on a system of advancement and accommodation.
Still, she admitted the hospital relies on a workforce of traveling nurses to fill the gaps, but also sees the temporary roles as a way for potential long-term nurses to try out the area and the hospital to see if they want to stay.
“We often use travelers, the travelers seek out Copley to work, we have an excellent reputation, and we have travelers that we use regularly when we anticipate a need. So with an expected leave of absence, we might expect to transition somebody to a position. It’s not uncommon for us to use travelers as a recruitment strategy. It’s a great way for them to come to Vermont and try us on and try our weather on,” she said.
Employing traveling nurses, while a common practice, can be a more costly and unstable way of staffing a hospital.
“Nobody wants to have a staff that’s 20 percent travelers,” said Val Palumbo, “but when they do that, they’re filling the gaps that they have in their facilities. So having travelers is not ideal, but it also is a sign that the administration is trying to fill the gaps, because, of course, travelers are much more expensive.”
The same infrastructure issues that plague a variety of short-staffed employers are also affecting nursing all the same. A lack of affordable housing, transportation and child care has provided its own challenges for Copley.
“Temporary and permanent housing is absolutely a challenge, along with child care and certainly with COVID our parents on our staff became teachers at home. We worked very closely with individuals, really taking each as an individual case, and tried to help our workers get it through this time. Definitely childcare is a long-term strategy. We’re working on housing, approaching from many different aspects, working with our community partners to secure housing for new hires or trying to find temporary housing for 30 days,” Profota said.
Building up nurses
While Vermont’s COVID response may have its own immeasurable impact on the state’s desirability among working nurses, the state and the industry’s professional leaders have undertaken several initiatives to make it easier for qualified nurses to work in Vermont.
One initiative is to remove the barrier of cost when potential nurses are looking to get an education. Along with early and special education programs, all state colleges offer free tuition for nursing programs.
This includes Vermont Technical College, a school Copley Hospital already has a strong ties to.
“Four years ago, I established a relationship with Vermont Technical College, and we have an onsite regional nursing program here at Copley we’re very proud of,” Profota said. “It’s in its fourth year and 18 students started last week on the track for becoming registered nurses.”
Legislation passed during the recent session has also set up Vermont to join a group of other states in a professional nursing compact, allowing qualified nurses licensed in other states to work in Vermont more easily without unnecessary regulatory hurdles. Vermont will officially join the compact with 34 other states in February 2022.
“This is now becoming the model of nursing regulation in the state and the nation, and particularly for nurse graduates. So, nurses who are exiting nursing school, or asking why Vermont is not part of the compact, we’re hoping that with the adoption of the compact some of those nurses will choose to stay in Vermont, when they otherwise might have moved to a compact state,” said Lauren Hibbert, director of the office of professional regulation.
Hibbert also cited another new program passed by the Legislature that could help bring in a variety of needed healthcare professionals. The fast-track endorsement will allow professionally licensed workers living in another state for three years in good standing to come into Vermont and easily receive a license.
“I do think that that is a policy which we’re starting to see the dividends of where people are moving to Vermont with those out of state licenses and obtaining licenses,” Hibbert said.
Val Palumbo pointed to the very foundation of health care as part of what needs support and funding as well.
“I think that making sure that nursing homes and home health agencies are funded adequately so that they can pay nurses good salaries, making sure that Medicare and Medicaid funding is dedicated to workforce growth and stability,” she said. “But these are all hard decisions that are made at a state and federal level. If you talk to Copley Hospital, they’re certainly not able to just tomorrow raise everybody’s salary. It’s part of a very complicated system.”
Still, she’s hopeful that if one good thing comes out of the pandemic, it’s that public appreciation for nurses translates into long term support for the profession.
“I do think that nurses feel the support of the public, that they feel appreciated,” she said. “We’re just hoping that can translate into employers feeling appreciation for nurses by giving them good salaries, a good work life balance, the respect that nurses deserve for doing the rewarding but dangerous work that they’re doing during the pandemic.”
