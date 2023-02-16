Rita Ciambra and Max Kuhnle

Peoples Academy astronomy teacher Rita Ciambra, right, poses with student Max Kuhnle while attending the 241st meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Seattle last month, where they presented their finding on locating 500 new stars in a distant nebula.

 Courtesy photo

A Peoples Academy astronomy teacher and one of her students who spent the past year identifying some of the youngest stars in the universe presented their findings last month at a conference in Seattle.

Teacher Rita Ciambra and student Max Kuhnle, along with a small team of teachers and students from across the nation, identified 500 potential young stars in a dusty nebula so far away it has taken thousands of years for the light from these “young celestial objects” to reach human researchers’ eyes. They presented their findings Jan. 8-12 at the 241st meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Seattle.

Download PDF A More Complete List of Young Stellar Object Candidates in AFGL 490
Peoples Academy science teacher Rita Ciambra and student Max Kuhnle worked with other teachers and students from across the country to study some 500 celestial bodies that could provide NASA astronomers with more information about young stars thousands of light years away. Here is the presentation they shared last month at an astronomy summit in Seattle.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.