Peoples Academy astronomy teacher Rita Ciambra, right, poses with student Max Kuhnle while attending the 241st meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Seattle last month, where they presented their finding on locating 500 new stars in a distant nebula.
A Peoples Academy astronomy teacher and one of her students who spent the past year identifying some of the youngest stars in the universe presented their findings last month at a conference in Seattle.
Teacher Rita Ciambra and student Max Kuhnle, along with a small team of teachers and students from across the nation, identified 500 potential young stars in a dusty nebula so far away it has taken thousands of years for the light from these “young celestial objects” to reach human researchers’ eyes. They presented their findings Jan. 8-12 at the 241st meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Seattle.
The name of the year-long research project is a mouthful — the NASA/Infrared Processing and Analysis Center Teacher Archive Program — but long story short, it’s run by NASA, and she is the first Vermont teacher to be selected for it.
Ciambra told the Lamoille South school board last week that there were more than 3,000 people at the conference, and very few of them were high school teachers or students.
“It was cool to be part of something that was so high level,” Ciambra said. “It was really exciting because we got to see some of the leaders in the field.”
The nebula Ciambra and Kuhnle spent so much time over the past year studying is called AFGL 490, which, according to NASA, is located 2,300 light-years from Earth and stretches across 62 light-years of space. Just for reference, a single light-year is equal to 5.9 trillion miles. In other words, AFGL 490 is quite far away and very, very large.
Kuhnle described these young objects as being “like the fetus of a star.”
Ciambra and four other teachers from across the country, and their selected students, worked on the project, and Ciambra was the lead author, so her name is listed first on the presentation, followed by Kuhnle’s, along with a PA Wolves logo.
Kuhnle said people who regularly work with space telescopes or conduct research at prestigious universities understood very well what Ciambra’s team’s presentation had to say and were curious about their findings.
“There were a lot of really smart people, and it was cool to hear that they wanted to know what I did,” he said.
Ciambra said when they weren’t presenting, they were able to attend lectures by astronomers doing cutting edge research — including one of the lead scientists on the James Webb telescope.
Ciambra said she hopes the team will publish a report, which would only be possible if they get some telescope time to further study the 500 objects they identified as being likely baby stars.
Even if that doesn’t pan out, their research is now part of NASA’s vast repository of information, and someone with the time and funding could use their work to further research into the very beginning of time.
