You can do a lot with some popsicle sticks and Elmer’s glue, such as support the weight equivalent of a fully loaded Ford F-350. As long as you have a whole lot of popsicle sticks.
A group of Peoples Academy high school students are among the best bridge builders in the state, and recently blew away the field at an annual competition at Vermont Technical College.
The group’s winning structure broke the state record by more than a ton, buckling only after 7,501.9 pounds of pressure was applied to it. The bridge, weighing in at a mere 11 pounds, carried 679 times its own mass.
The contest, held in late March, had been delayed for two years because of COVID-19, which gave the team plenty of time to work on it, carefully gluing the ultralight popsicle sticks together — with smatterings of toothpicks for fine-tuning. It was the current team’s fourth entry into the competition, each one stronger than the last.
“By the time we had this one, we knew all of our building processes, and everyone knew what had to be done, and where we were at, and the next steps, so it just flowed super well,” team member Josephine Simone said in a recent interview in the Peoples Academy industrial arts workshop.
The team consists of Simone, Noble Beerworth, Gavin Bouchard, Jacob Fougere, Anna Isselhardt and Elias Lucier, all of them PA juniors.
Peoples Academy had a second team perform at the competition. The Bridgettes — Gabby Schaffer, Phoenix Masten, Genevieve Calhoun and Lucy Nigro — placed second with a bridge they completed when they were still in middle school.
Tons of pressure
Victory relies on creating a bridge that gets its angles, support systems, thickness and wood density correct.
In 2017, the team came onto the scene with a bridge that held half a ton. Impressive, but a fragile weakling compared to this year’s entry.
Isselhardt said the group’s first bridge was more like an actual bridge than subsequent structures, which is why their initial attempt failed at such a lower weight.
Over the years, the team has learned from its previous bridges what to do and what not to do. And they’ve learned the less pretty and “bridge-like” the structure, the better.
After the competitions, the team placed yellow sticky notes at each of the places that cracked, as references for them, or for the next generation. Without those, it would be hard to find the cracks.
Fougere pointed to the small piece on the latest bridge with a hairline fracture and said, “That’s where we expected the tension to fail.”
There’s just one thing the students, from the very beginning, haven’t been very good at: guessing beforehand how much weight their bridge could sustain.
For their first attempt five years ago the students, then in early middle school, guessed their bridge — which buckled under 1,089 pounds of pressure — would hold 500 pounds, although they were confident it could hold more.
“The guy who was keeping track of all that laughed and was, like, ‘What are you talking about? The high school competition doesn’t even hold that much,’” Isselhardt said.
For the beast that smoked the competition this year, they had built it for 7,000 pounds, but lowballed their guess at 5,000, a full 2,501.9-pound underestimation.
Next generation
The Bridgettes had a goal of entering the strongest bridge built by a middle school team. And they did, sort of.
The all-girl team had its bridge finished in time for the 2020 competition, when they were in 8th grade, but simply shelved it for two years.
It would have smashed the middle school competition, but for the pandemic. The Bridgettes’ structure held 3,141 pounds, the most ever by a bridge built by students when they were in middle school.
Schaffer said The Bridgettes also learned from what the older teams had built to guide them, using trigonometric equations specifically for their purposes without any greater context of the higher-level math discipline.
“We just knew what worked and we didn’t want to try anything else,” she said. “We knew exactly what we wanted.”
Teamwork
Simone said the team members all play to their strengths. She and Fougere are good at repetitive tasks; Beerworth is good at trigonometry. The unique part about that last bit is trigonometry isn’t taught until later in high school, so figuring out the complex equations became a situational exercise without context.
The older students said it’s been interesting, now they’ve taken trig in high school, to look back.
“It was honestly just numbers in the beginning,” Anna said. “We hadn’t even taken geometry at that point.”
Beerworth may be a math whiz now, but he was confounded by mathematical basics back then, when he was first learning algebra.
“I remember seeing ‘A-squared plus B-squared equals C-squared’ and we were just learning what A-squared was,” he said. “So, it was a real learning curve, but once you understood it, everything clicked.”
That mathematical hypothesizing is key, because you’re not going find an 8,000-pound object just laying around school, much less be able to heft it around to test a bridge made of popsicle sticks, Elmer’s glue and dental floss.
Other times, it’s a far more mundane exercise. Masten remembers her first foray into bridge building.
“For all of seventh grade, we were just sorting popsicle sticks,” she said. “We spent months just sorting thousands of popsicle sticks, literally testing every single one of them.”
What’s next?
This is the swan song for the primary high school team. Senior year simply has too much going on.
“We have AP classes, more homework, more studying, and there’s sports,” Fougere said.
The Bridgettes aren’t retiring, but they have decided they don’t want to go bigger, because the school has already proven it can.
The bridge that blew away the competition and withstood 7,501.9 pounds of weight was comparatively heavy and thick, with some places where 12-layer stacks of popsicle sticks were double- and triple-stacked.
For comparison, a bridge from an earlier contest was feather-light in comparison, with only seven layers of popsicle sticks, and it held more than a full ton before breaking.
The Bridgettes want to wow the competition with something like that, a smaller, more efficient bridge that carries its own weight — times, say, 700 or so.
“We just want to see how fragile we can make it,” Gabby said.
The retirees still have another year of high school left, but their post-PA plans have been affected by what they’ve learned through the bridge building.
Fougere is interested in studying engineering in college and has family members who pursued the art before.
“It started with this interest,” he said, gesturing around the shop at the various bridges the school team has created over the years. “Maybe it’ll turn into something else.”
Beerworth was spurred to participate in Science Olympiad and wants to pursue some sort of science-based career. Isselhardt doesn’t know her college plans yet, but has become, not surprisingly, eminently interested in structural engineering.
Simone is interested in pursuing studies in the applied mathematics field, and it’s all thanks for working with her friends, and thousands upon thousands of popsicle sticks.
“I think it helped like foster my love for science and math for sure,” she said, remembering how trigonometry for years was a mystery. “Then, as my education progressed, just really learning how it’s applied and really learning how those numbers, and manipulating variables, can create something in the real world that functions.”
